icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Lavrov holds ‘Russian Diplomacy 2023’ press conference: Live updates
18 Jan, 2024 10:24
HomeWorld News

Former deputy FM charged in cash-for-visas probe in Poland

Piotr Wawrzyk is allegedly a key figure in a corruption scheme that reportedly facilitated tens of thousands of illegal entries
Former deputy FM charged in cash-for-visas probe in Poland
FILE PHOTO: Then-Deputy Foreign Minister Piotr Wawrzyk in January 2023. ©  Rafal Guz / Polska Agencja Prasowa

The Polish Anticorruption Bureau has arrested ex-Deputy Foreign Minister Piotr Wawrzyk, who is suspected of abusing his office to facilitate the issuance of visas and residency permits to foreign nationals.

The arrest was conducted by the Lublin branch of the Central Anticorruption Bureau (CBA) on Wednesday as part of a larger investigation into an alleged cash-for-visas scheme, which became a major political scandal in Poland last year.

Wawrzyk is currently one of nine suspects in the probe, the agency said in a statement. The evidence against him is related to his activities from February 2022 to May 2023, it said.

Germany demands explanation from Poland over migrants
Read more
Germany demands explanation from Poland over migrants

While the ex-official’s full name was withheld from the formal report, he confirmed his arrest to Polish media. He reportedly refused to cooperate with investigators and was released on bail after being charged and questioned.

In a statement released through his attorney, the 56-year-old said he refused to give explanations to officials because he was stressed by the situation. He referred the press to his previous public remarks on the matter.

Last September, after the visa scandal broke and he was relieved from his post, Wawrzyk reportedly required medical treatment in the hospital. Media outlets claimed he had attempted to take his own life.

Wawrzyk was described by the media as a central figure in the alleged graft, being responsible for consular services provided by the Polish Foreign Ministry. In September, Polish prosecutors charged seven people with related crimes, but none of them were government officials.

READ MORE: EU state’s opposition cries foul at arrest of ex-minister

The scheme allegedly allowed tens of thousands of people to arrive in Poland. Most of them later moved on to other nations in the Schengen free travel zone in Europe or to North American nations, according to press reports.

Top stories

RT Features

'We have suffered because we were Negroes': It took this man 200 days to become a legend in the fight against Western exploitation
'We have suffered because we were Negroes': It took this man 200 days to become a legend in the fight against Western exploitation FEATURE
Bhopal tragedy: 40 years later, 150,000 victims of an American pesticide factory disaster face a grave threat to their health
Bhopal tragedy: 40 years later, 150,000 victims of an American pesticide factory disaster face a grave threat to their health FEATURE
‘Americans will lose’: What Yemenis think about the war with the US
‘Americans will lose’: What Yemenis think about the war with the US FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

'We have suffered because we were Negroes': It took this man 200 days to become a legend in the fight against Western exploitation
'We have suffered because we were Negroes': It took this man 200 days to become a legend in the fight against Western exploitation FEATURE
Bhopal tragedy: 40 years later, 150,000 victims of an American pesticide factory disaster face a grave threat to their health
Bhopal tragedy: 40 years later, 150,000 victims of an American pesticide factory disaster face a grave threat to their health FEATURE
‘Americans will lose’: What Yemenis think about the war with the US
‘Americans will lose’: What Yemenis think about the war with the US FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The cost of credit-card debt
0:00
26:38
CrossTalk: Cold War returns
0:00
25:38
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies