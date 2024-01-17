icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
17 Jan, 2024 14:17
Cocaine traces detected on Hunter Biden’s gun pouch – Politico

Last September, the 53-year-old became the first son of a serving US president to have criminal charges brought against him
Cocaine traces detected on Hunter Biden's gun pouch – Politico
Hunter Biden and his attorneys Abbe Lowell (R), and Kevin Morris (L) attend the House Oversight and Accountability Committee hearing in the Rayburn Building on January 10, 2024, in Washington DC. ©  Tom Williams/Getty Images

Investigators last year detected cocaine residue on a gun pouch belonging to US President Joe Biden’s son Hunter, Politico has reported, citing federal prosecutors. Officials supposedly disclosed their findings to convince the judge to proceed with the case amid the defendant’s attempts to get the gun-related charges against him dropped.

Back in September, Hunter Biden earned the dubious distinction of being the first-ever son or daughter of a sitting US president to be criminally indicted. The 53-year-old also faces a slew of tax-related charges.

According to a statement released last month by the Department of Justice and US Attorney David Weiss, who is the special counsel leading a long-running investigation into the president’s son, Hunter Biden could be handed a maximum of 17 years behind bars if found guilty on all counts.

The presidential scion’s trouble with the law has led Republicans to question Joe Biden’s own integrity, with accusations of corruption made against the Democrat.

Hunter Biden storms out of congress hearing

In its report on Tuesday, Politico quoted federal prosecutors as revealing that “investigators literally found drugs on the pouch where the defendant had kept his gun,” with an FBI chemist later determining that it was cocaine.

Prosecutors have insisted that the “strength of the evidence against [Hunter Biden] is overwhelming,” dismissing his defense team’s claims that the charges are politically motivated.

They reportedly cited, among other things, the defendant’s admissions about his drug use, which he made in his 2021 memoir.

Hunter Biden previously pleaded not guilty to charges that he lied about his addiction when he filled out a form to purchase a gun back in October 2018.

Last month, the Department of Justice filed nine new charges against him, including failure to file and pay taxes, tax evasion, and filing a false return.

According to the authorities, the president’s son “engaged in a four-year scheme to not pay at least $1.4 million in self-assessed federal taxes,” spending “millions of dollars on an extravagant lifestyle,” that supposedly included drugs.

Officials also pointed out that Hunter Biden had “earned handsomely” while serving on the boards of Ukrainian industrial conglomerate Burisma, as well as a Chinese company, CEFC China Energy Co Ltd.

In December, the president’s son ignored a subpoena issued by the Republican-led House Oversight Committee investigating his father’s alleged involvement in his business dealings. The proceedings are part of an ongoing effort by the GOP to impeach President Biden.

Top stories

RT Features

'We have suffered because we were Negroes': It took this man 200 days to become a legend in the fight against Western exploitation
'We have suffered because we were Negroes': It took this man 200 days to become a legend in the fight against Western exploitation
Bhopal tragedy: 40 years later, 150,000 victims of an American pesticide factory disaster face a grave threat to their health
Bhopal tragedy: 40 years later, 150,000 victims of an American pesticide factory disaster face a grave threat to their health
'Americans will lose': What Yemenis think about the war with the US
'Americans will lose': What Yemenis think about the war with the US

