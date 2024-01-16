icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
16 Jan, 2024 10:49
HomeWorld News

EU checking Ukraine aid slackers – FT

Brussels’ diplomatic service is reportedly conducting an audit of aid for Kiev amid dwindling Western funding
EU checking Ukraine aid slackers – FT
FILE PHOTO: A German Leopard tank is seen during a press event with members of the Ukrainian military in Munster, Germany. ©  Morris MacMatzen / Getty Images

Brussels is auditing EU nations to see how much military assistance they have provided to Ukraine, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday. Some member states have accused others of slacking in their efforts to support Kiev.

The External Action Service (EEAS) is conducting a tally of weapons sent to Ukraine since hostilities with Russia started in February 2022, three EU diplomats told the British newspaper.

According to the officials, the review is based on submissions from member states, some of which are reluctant to provide complete data.

The diplomatic service is reportedly seeking to present its findings before the February 1 summit of EU leaders, where the agenda contains revisions to the bloc’s multi-annual budget, including funding for Ukraine.

Ukrainians ‘would fight with shovels’ – foreign minister
Read more
Ukrainians ‘would fight with shovels’ – foreign minister

Last week, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz complained that arms supplies pledged to Ukraine by most EU members are “by all means too small” and urged others to step up.

Ukraine is facing a shortage of hardware and funding after its Western-backed counteroffensive against Russia last year failed to produce serious land gains and resulted in heavy losses, according to Moscow. Opponents of continued assistance on both sides of the Atlantic are currently blocking over $110 billion in proposed aid.

Officials in Kiev are calling on donors to unfreeze the funding as soon as possible, claiming that the cost of a Russian victory would be far greater than whatever Ukraine requests. “If the West is not able to stop Russia in Ukraine, who else is it able to stop in other parts of the world?” Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba told ABC News in an interview on Monday. The diplomat vowed that Ukrainians “will fight with shovels” if necessary.

READ MORE: Germany unsure where its Ukraine weapons ended up – Der Spiegel

Moscow has said continued Western arming of Ukraine simply prolongs the fighting instead of nudging Kiev to return to the negotiating table, and cannot change the outcome of the conflict.

“Our position remains the same: we are prepared to negotiate, but if the realities on the ground and our well-known position and interests are taken into account,” Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview last year, commenting on a lack of peace talks.

Top stories

RT Features

They have defied the US, Israel, and Saudi Arabia, and promise ‘revenge.’ Who are the Houthis of Yemen?
They have defied the US, Israel, and Saudi Arabia, and promise ‘revenge.’ Who are the Houthis of Yemen? FEATURE
AI poses a threat to our planet, but not the one you might think
AI poses a threat to our planet, but not the one you might think FEATURE
International abuse: Why Africa could be the main casualty of Europe’s rejection of Russian gas
International abuse: Why Africa could be the main casualty of Europe’s rejection of Russian gas FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

They have defied the US, Israel, and Saudi Arabia, and promise ‘revenge.’ Who are the Houthis of Yemen?
They have defied the US, Israel, and Saudi Arabia, and promise ‘revenge.’ Who are the Houthis of Yemen? FEATURE
AI poses a threat to our planet, but not the one you might think
AI poses a threat to our planet, but not the one you might think FEATURE
International abuse: Why Africa could be the main casualty of Europe’s rejection of Russian gas
International abuse: Why Africa could be the main casualty of Europe’s rejection of Russian gas FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Pentagon audit
0:00
28:50
CrossTalk Bullhorns: Escalate to de-escalate?
0:00
26:0
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies