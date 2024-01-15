icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russian missiles strike Western fighters in Ukraine – Moscow
15 Jan, 2024 16:50
HomeWorld News

‘Cost of dying’ at record high in UK – report

A growing number of Britons are choosing cheaper funerals amid declining living standards
‘Cost of dying’ at record high in UK – report
©  Getty Images / Philippe Lissac / GODONG

Funeral costs have risen to a record high in the UK, prompting nearly one in four people to opt for a direct cremation or burial with no send-off, according to a report by insurance firm SunLife. Almost one in five people had to sell their belongings to pay for their funeral last year, the report found.

Between the cost of burial or cremation, the price of a memorial service, and expenses like legal fees, the “cost of dying” hit an average of £9,658 ($12,296) in the UK last year, the report stated. This represents an increase of £458 since 2022, and is the highest such figure ever recorded by SunLife.

In 2023, the average funeral itself cost £4,141 – 4.7% more than in 2022 and up from only £1,835 in 2004. With prices rising, the report noted that more and more Britons are opting for cheaper funerals, based on interviews with more than 1,500 families and 100 funeral directors.

Mourners forced to rent coffins – media
Read more
Mourners forced to rent coffins – media

Some 20% of families had their loved ones directly cremated last year, up from only 3% in 2019. A direct cremation involves the deceased being taken straight to the crematorium without any religious or other remembrance service. 4% opted for direct burials, in which the deceased is buried without a service. 2023 was the first year that SunLife recorded this kind of funeral in its report.

A direct burial costs an average of £1,657, compared to the £5,077 price tag attached to a traditional burial, the report noted.

No matter what kind of funeral someone chooses, a growing number of people are finding it hard to pay for their own departure, with 45% having to rely on their families to make up some of the costs. Since last year, the number of people selling their belongings to cover their funeral expenses has risen from 15% to 18%, the report found. 

Britain is currently experiencing the worst fall in living standards since records began, with the Office of Management and Budget warning last year that the decline will continue through this March. The TUC trade union warned last week that real wages will not return to their 2008 levels until at least 2028.

Top stories

RT Features

'We have suffered because we were Negroes': It took this man 200 days to become a legend in the fight against Western exploitation
'We have suffered because we were Negroes': It took this man 200 days to become a legend in the fight against Western exploitation FEATURE
Bhopal tragedy: 40 years later, 150,000 victims of an American pesticide factory disaster face a grave threat to their health
Bhopal tragedy: 40 years later, 150,000 victims of an American pesticide factory disaster face a grave threat to their health FEATURE
‘Americans will lose’: What Yemenis think about the war with the US
‘Americans will lose’: What Yemenis think about the war with the US FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

'We have suffered because we were Negroes': It took this man 200 days to become a legend in the fight against Western exploitation
'We have suffered because we were Negroes': It took this man 200 days to become a legend in the fight against Western exploitation FEATURE
Bhopal tragedy: 40 years later, 150,000 victims of an American pesticide factory disaster face a grave threat to their health
Bhopal tragedy: 40 years later, 150,000 victims of an American pesticide factory disaster face a grave threat to their health FEATURE
‘Americans will lose’: What Yemenis think about the war with the US
‘Americans will lose’: What Yemenis think about the war with the US FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Cold War returns
0:00
25:38
Pentagon audit
0:00
28:50
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies