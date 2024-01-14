icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
14 Jan, 2024 04:14
Pentagon ‘frustrated’ with UK over Yemen leak – Telegraph

The news about the upcoming strikes on Houthi sites was leaked to the British press hours before they started
An RAF Typhoon aircraft returns to berth following a strike mission on Yemen’s Houthis at RAF Akrotiri on January 12, 2024 in Akrotiri, Cyprus. ©  UK Ministry of Defense / Getty Images

The US officials are fuming over the leaking of the decision to carry out strikes in Yemen to the UK media, the Telegraph reports, citing a person familiar with the matter. 

According to the report, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak made his decision to greenlight the military operation during an urgent cabinet meeting at around 11 am local time on Thursday. Usually, such strikes are officially announced only after the bombers have returned to their bases.

The news about the meeting and its agenda was soon leaked to The Times, however, which reported that the UK and the US would initiate the strikes “within hours.” 

The US military “expressed frustration with their counterparts,” the Telegraph quoted its “well-placed” source as saying. The paper added that the UK government had tried to determine how the sensitive information was leaked. The source described the reaction of officials as “deep disappointment.” 

The US did not publicly comment on the reporting surrounding the preparation of the strikes. UK Defense Secretary Grant Shapps told the Telegraph on Friday that he was “not aware of any frustrations in Washington.” 

During Thursday’s strikes, the allies hit sites linked to the production of drones and missiles used by the Houthis to attack commercial shipping via the vital Red Sea route, the White House said. An American destroyer separately fired Tomahawk cruise missiles at a radar facility the next day, according to the US Central Command.

The Houthis – a Shia Islamist group that has been controlling a large part of Yemen since the mid-2010s – vowed to continue attacks on “Israel-linked” merchant vessels until Israel ends its ongoing war with Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

