Who was the ‘tortured’ US journalist who died in Ukrainian captivity?
13 Jan, 2024 12:26
HomeWorld News

Taiwan’s ruling party candidate wins presidential election

Vice President Lai Ching-te is to become the self-governing island's new leader following Saturday’s election
Taiwan’s ruling party candidate wins presidential election
Taiwan's Vice President and presidential candidate for the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Lai Ching-te casts his ballot to vote on January 13, 2024 in Tainan, Taiwan © Getty Images / Annabelle Chih/Getty Images

Lai Ching-te of Taiwan’s ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has been elected as the self-governing island’s new leader following Saturday’s presidential election.

Lai, who entered the election as Taiwan’s vice president, claimed victory after the candidate representing the island’s main opposition party, Hou Yu-ih, conceded defeat.

The DPP, which was seeking a third term in power, rejects Chinese sovereignty over Taiwan and maintains that the island has the right to a separate identity from mainland China. Lai has said he is determined to preserve peace across the Taiwan Strait, but has called for boosting the self-governing territory’s defences, to ward off possible threats from Beijing.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

