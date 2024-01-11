$1 billion US military aid for Ukraine not properly tracked – Pentagon

Nearly 40,000 pieces of highly sensitive military equipment sent to Ukraine were poorly tracked, a new report concludes

More than $1 billion worth of sophisticated weaponry sent to Ukraine by the US was poorly tracked, a new report by the Pentagon’s inspector general states. A redacted version of the report was made public on Thursday, a day after the document was submitted to the US Congress.

The probe explored the implementation of the so-called enhanced end-use monitoring (EEUM) procedures by the Pentagon. The EEUM applies to a limited number of highly sensitive and sophisticated equipment and weaponry, such as shoulder-mounted missile systems, kamikaze drones, night-vision devices, and other hardware.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW