EU wants Google to advance dissident narrative about Russian ally – FT

EU policymakers are urging Google and other tech giants to promote anti-government Belarusian media outlets at the expense of those allowed to operate freely, Financial Times reported on Monday. Minsk has banned scores of pro-opposition outlets in recent years, accusing them of inciting violent protests.

Unnamed Belarusian journalists who have fled the country complained to the European Commission that their content critical of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko “is failing to reach target audiences.”

They blamed the algorithms used by tech companies which take into account local legislation. They noted that as a result, those outlets that are not banned in Belarus are placed higher in the search list, according to the article.

Vera Jourova, European Commission vice-president for values and transparency, appeared to be sympathetic, telling FT that “fighting disinformation and promoting media freedom are two sides of the same coin – and we want Big Tech to do both.” She also insisted that Western companies should ensure the visibility of “trustworthy information.”

According to the outlet’s sources, Jourova raised concerns about Belarus with Google representatives last month. When asked to comment on the matter, the tech company admitted that searches could “always be better,” but stressed that it seeks to enforce its policies in a non-biased manner.

Meanwhile, officials in Brussels also said, according to FT, that they have no authority to crack down on tech companies for not helping Belarusian dissidents in their fight against Lukashenko.

Jourova was among the senior EU officials who backed the so-called Free Media Hub EAST project, which in July announced plans to allocate more than €2.2 million ($2.4 million) to “independent” Russian and Belarusian media operating from the EU. The project itself is led by the Prague Civil Society Centre, financed by the EU and the US.

Belarus blocked dozens of domestic media outlets during the 2020–2021 protests, when the country’s opposition disputed the results of the presidential election which Lukashenko won by an overwhelming margin. Belarusian officials maintain that the rallies were inspired by Western countries in a bid to topple the government.

Minsk has also claimed that numerous outlets attempted to foment and even coordinate the protests. Since then, it has passed several bills toughening media regulations, including one allowing bans on foreign outlets.

Moscow has also accused Western powers of attempting to destabilize Russia from within, including by disseminating “fake news” about its military’s actions against Ukraine.