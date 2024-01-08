icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
8 Jan, 2024 20:18
HomeWorld News

France to reshuffle government in wake of PM’s resignation

Elisabeth Borne has quit as prime minister, clearing the way for President Emmanuel Macron to pick new cabinet members
France to reshuffle government in wake of PM’s resignation
French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne attends a Senate hearing last November in Paris. ©  Daniel Pier/NurPhoto via Getty Images

French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne has stepped down, setting the stage for President Emmanuel Macron to form a new government amid a public uproar over pension reforms and other controversial policies.

Borne, who took office as the second female prime minister in France’s history in May 2022, submitted her resignation to Macron on Monday. She will remain in her position to handle “current affairs” until a new cabinet is formed, according to a government statement.

Macron thanked Borne for her service, saying she had “implemented our project with the courage, commitment and determination of a stateswoman.” However, that project hasn’t gone over well with many ordinary French citizens, who launched massive protests and strikes over the pension reforms, which included an increase in the country’s retirement age to 64 from 62.

Macron’s ruling party also faces public outrage over soaring inflation and failures to curb illegal immigration. Heading into France’s EU parliament elections in June, Macron’s Renaissance party is trailing Marine Le Pen’s National Rally party by ten percentage points, according to the latest poll data. Macron won a second term by defeating Le Pen in France’s April 2022 presidential election.

Protests turn violent in Paris (VIDEOS) READ MORE: Protests turn violent in Paris (VIDEOS)

Borne reportedly acknowledged in her resignation letter that it wasn’t her idea to quit. She noted that she had worked hard to push through key changes, including new pension and immigration laws, despite the failure of Macron’s coalition to secure a majority of seats in the French Parliament. She added that it was “more necessary than ever” to continue pursuing reforms.

As PM, Borne frequently deployed a controversial constitutional provision called the 49:3 clause in order to force the passage of new laws without parliamentary votes. Mathilde Panot, who heads the France Unbowed party, accused Borne of leaving behind a “badly damaged democracy.” She added, “No matter who the monarch replaces her with, we demand a vote of confidence in parliament.”

Under France’s system of government, the president sets policies and the prime minister oversees the day-to-day management of the government. French Armed Forces Minister Sebastien Lecornu and Education Minister Gabriel Attal are reportedly among the top candidates to succeed Borne as prime minister.

READ MORE: Macron admits EU’s Russia sanctions have failed

Top stories

RT Features

‘Rusak’, ‘Zhuravl’ and ‘Chaika’: Russian developer discusses new attack and reconnaissance drones
‘Rusak’, ‘Zhuravl’ and ‘Chaika’: Russian developer discusses new attack and reconnaissance drones FEATURE
‘Israel is killing us without mercy’: As the fighting in Gaza continues, civilians are starting to lose hope
‘Israel is killing us without mercy’: As the fighting in Gaza continues, civilians are starting to lose hope FEATURE
‘They are the best’: How Russian animators are conquering the Global South
‘They are the best’: How Russian animators are conquering the Global South FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘Rusak’, ‘Zhuravl’ and ‘Chaika’: Russian developer discusses new attack and reconnaissance drones
‘Rusak’, ‘Zhuravl’ and ‘Chaika’: Russian developer discusses new attack and reconnaissance drones FEATURE
‘Israel is killing us without mercy’: As the fighting in Gaza continues, civilians are starting to lose hope
‘Israel is killing us without mercy’: As the fighting in Gaza continues, civilians are starting to lose hope FEATURE
‘They are the best’: How Russian animators are conquering the Global South
‘They are the best’: How Russian animators are conquering the Global South FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict
0:00
28:8
CrossTalk Bullhorns: Toward WW3?
0:00
26:33
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies