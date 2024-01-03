Woman arrested following stabbing spree in Tokyo – media

At least four people were reportedly left injured after knife attack at a train station in Tokyo

A woman went on a stabbing rampage aboard a train which had stopped at Tokyo’s Akihabara station, local media reported on Wednesday. At least four people are believed to have been injured during the incident; the suspect ended up being taken into custody.

The incident was indirectly confirmed by the train operator, the East Japan Railway Company, which stated on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) that traffic on the line had been suspended due to “trouble on the train” at the station. Akihabara is located on the Yamanote loop line, one of the most busy public transportation routes in the Japanese capital.

Unverified footage circulating online shows police officers taking the suspect into custody and leading her off the train. It was not immediately clear what exactly prompted the knife attack; the severity of the victims' injuries remains unknown.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW