icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
3 Jan, 2024 15:32
HomeWorld News

Woman arrested following stabbing spree in Tokyo – media

At least four people were reportedly left injured after knife attack at a train station in Tokyo
Woman arrested following stabbing spree in Tokyo – media
©  Social network

A woman went on a stabbing rampage aboard a train which had stopped at Tokyo’s Akihabara station, local media reported on Wednesday. At least four people are believed to have been injured during the incident; the suspect ended up being taken into custody.

The incident was indirectly confirmed by the train operator, the East Japan Railway Company, which stated on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) that traffic on the line had been suspended due to “trouble on the train” at the station. Akihabara is located on the Yamanote loop line, one of the most busy public transportation routes in the Japanese capital.

Unverified footage circulating online shows police officers taking the suspect into custody and leading her off the train. It was not immediately clear what exactly prompted the knife attack; the severity of the victims' injuries remains unknown.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Top stories

RT Features

Africa’s Che Guevara: How France pulled off the ‘dirtiest trick’ to assassinate a popular reformer
Africa’s Che Guevara: How France pulled off the ‘dirtiest trick’ to assassinate a popular reformer FEATURE
Sergey Karaganov: Russia's European journey is over
Sergey Karaganov: Russia's European journey is over FEATURE
Unprecedented triumphs, tears of joy and grief: How 2023 saw the birth of a new superpower
Unprecedented triumphs, tears of joy and grief: How 2023 saw the birth of a new superpower FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Africa’s Che Guevara: How France pulled off the ‘dirtiest trick’ to assassinate a popular reformer
Africa’s Che Guevara: How France pulled off the ‘dirtiest trick’ to assassinate a popular reformer FEATURE
Sergey Karaganov: Russia's European journey is over
Sergey Karaganov: Russia's European journey is over FEATURE
Unprecedented triumphs, tears of joy and grief: How 2023 saw the birth of a new superpower
Unprecedented triumphs, tears of joy and grief: How 2023 saw the birth of a new superpower FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
RIP John Pilger (1939-2023): ‘Israel is a lying machine, Palestine has the right to defend itself’
0:00
28:34
Sick with values? Randy Thornhill, evolutionary biologist
0:00
27:47
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies