Israel-Hamas war could spark global crisis – ex-Turkish PM

The conflict is an issue for all Muslims and Christians around the world, Ahmet Davutoglu has told RT

The Israeli-Palestinian conflict could become a global crisis if the fighting spreads to Lebanon, Yemen, and Iran, former Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu has told RT. The politician accused the US of adding fuel to the fire by vetoing UN resolutions on a ceasefire in Gaza.

The conflict “is not a problem between Gaza and Israel… it’s an issue of all Muslims and Christians,” Davutoglu said, adding that it involves the battle for control of East Jerusalem and holy sites that are important to both religions.

The deadly incursion into Israel by Hamas on October 7, which sparked the current escalation, took place several days after Jewish settlers forced their way into Al-Aqsa Mosque. “There have been continued attacks against Al-Aqsa Mosque [by the Israelis]. They don’t respect anything,” the former Turkish prime minister said.

“I’m very concerned that this crisis would lead to a regional war or even a global crisis,” warned Davutoglu, who headed Türkiye’s government in 2014-16 and now leads the Future Party.

He claimed that “if this ethnic cleansing, this genocide continues [in Gaza],” the fighting could spread “to Lebanon, Yemen and other places – that will be the end of stability in the region.” According to local health authorities in Gaza, more than 21,000 people have already been killed amid the Israeli bombardment of the enclave.

There have been daily exchanges of fire between the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and the Hezbollah armed group on the Lebanese border since the Israeli attacks on Gaza began. Yemen’s Houthi rebels have also been targeting and hijacking Israeli-linked vessels in the region.

“A direct confrontation between Iran and Israel will increase the level of tension,” Davutoglu warned.

The situation continues to escalate as the US, which has declared “unconditional support” for Israel, is using its veto power to block UN Security Council resolutions on Gaza, the politician added. Washington is doing this because US lawmakers “need support of the Jewish lobby” in order to be elected or have any influence, the former prime minister argued.

“Israel isn’t a foreign issue for the Americans… [it’s] the 51st addition state of the US,” Davutoglu stated. “This is wrong. No country can hijack the UN for their own domestic political ambition or their own international benefit.”