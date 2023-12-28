icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
28 Dec, 2023 00:01
HomeWorld News

New York Times sues Microsoft and OpenAI

AI chatbots threaten ‘independent journalism’, the US paper of record has said
New York Times sues Microsoft and OpenAI
©  Photo Illustration by Idrees Abbas/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

The New York Times filed a lawsuit on Wednesday against Microsoft and OpenAI for copyright infringement, claiming their artificial intelligence (AI) platforms represent unfair competition and a menace to the free press and society.

This is the first copyright challenge from a major American media organization, according to the Times. The newspaper has asked the federal court in Manhattan to hold the defendants responsible for “billions of dollars in statutory and actual damages” for their “unlawful copying and use of The Times’s uniquely valuable works.” It also demanded that the companies destroy any chatbot models and training data that have used the outlet’s copyrighted material.

“Defendants seek to free-ride on The Times’s massive investment in its journalism,” said the complaint, accusing Microsoft and OpenAI of “using The Times’s content without payment to create products that substitute for The Times and steal audiences away from it.”

Microsoft has reportedly committed to invest $13 billion into OpenAI and has already used some of its technology in its search engine, Bing.

In one example cited in the lawsuit, the ChatGPT-powered Browse With Bing featured results “reproduced almost verbatim” from the Times’ product review site Wirecutter, but did not attribute the content and removed the referral links used by the newspaper to generate commissions from sales, resulting in loss of revenue.

EU regulates AI
Read more
EU regulates AI

Microsoft and OpenAI “placed particular emphasis” on using the Times’ journalism because of the “perceived reliability and accuracy of the material,” the newspaper has claimed.

“If The Times and other news organizations cannot produce and protect their independent journalism, there will be a vacuum that no computer or artificial intelligence can fill,” the complaint claimed, adding, “Less journalism will be produced, and the cost to society will be enormous.”

The US newspaper of record noted that it had approached OpenAI and Microsoft in April to explore “an amicable resolution” of the copyright issue, but without success. Several other media outlets have reached agreements with OpenAI for the use of their content, including the Associated Press and Axel Springer, the German owners of Politico and Business Insider.

The newspaper is represented by Susman Godfrey, the same law firm that has filed a proposed class action lawsuit against Microsoft and OpenAI earlier this month, and represented Dominion Voting Systems in its defamation case against Fox News related to the 2020 US presidential election.

Microsoft and OpenAI have not yet responded to the complaint.

Top stories

RT Features

Unstoppable march of the Global South: How Russia and Africa made 2023 a pivotal year for bilateral relations
Unstoppable march of the Global South: How Russia and Africa made 2023 a pivotal year for bilateral relations FEATURE
Soviet Sopranos: How a phenomenally successful Russian TV series has enraged Ukrainian nationalists
Soviet Sopranos: How a phenomenally successful Russian TV series has enraged Ukrainian nationalists FEATURE
Edge of the World: How research in Antarctica will help to decode the secrets of our planet
Edge of the World: How research in Antarctica will help to decode the secrets of our planet FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Unstoppable march of the Global South: How Russia and Africa made 2023 a pivotal year for bilateral relations
Unstoppable march of the Global South: How Russia and Africa made 2023 a pivotal year for bilateral relations FEATURE
Soviet Sopranos: How a phenomenally successful Russian TV series has enraged Ukrainian nationalists
Soviet Sopranos: How a phenomenally successful Russian TV series has enraged Ukrainian nationalists FEATURE
Edge of the World: How research in Antarctica will help to decode the secrets of our planet
Edge of the World: How research in Antarctica will help to decode the secrets of our planet FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk Bullhorns: Living dangerously
0:00
26:51
US vs Russia & China: The 2nd Cold War will be far worse & far more intense (Prof. Richard Sakwa)
0:00
28:26
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies