Serbia thanks Russian spies for warning about color revolution attempt

Moscow shared vital intelligence with Belgrade, according to PM Ana Brnabic

Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabiс has expressed gratitude to the Russian security services who alerted Belgrade of the planned riots in the capital.

Pro-Western demonstrators attempted to break into government buildings in Belgrade on Sunday evening, in what Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has called an attempted “color revolution.” While Vucic initially thanked unnamed “foreign services” for letting his security services “know exactly what the thugs were preparing,” Brnabiс later unveiled that Belgrade was actually tipped off by Moscow.

“I feel, especially tonight, that it is important to stand up for Serbia and to thank the Russian security services who had that information and who shared it with us,” Brnabic told TV Pink on Sunday night.

“I can only say thank you, and it probably won't be popular with those from the West,” the PM added, noting that when the Serbian government tried to raise alert – it was taken with a pinch of salt. “When we shared that information with everyone else, they said: ‘Well, that's Russian disinformation, that's spreading fake news.’”

The anti-government protests erupted in Serbia on Monday, with the opposition accusing the ruling Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) of “vote theft” during last week’s parliamentary elections that saw it win over the pro-EU Serbia Against Violence (SPN) coalition.

President Aleksandar Vucic dismissed the vote-rigging allegations as “lies” claiming that the protests were sponsored by the West, who wanted him removed over his cordial relations with Russia and refusal to abandon Serbia’s claim to Kosovo.