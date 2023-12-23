icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
23 Dec, 2023 15:03
German chancellor’s approval rating continues to sink – Der Spiegel

Only 30% think Olaf Scholz is doing a good job, according to a new poll
German chancellor’s approval rating continues to sink – Der Spiegel
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. ©  JOHN THYS / AFP

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s approval rating has fallen off a cliff, with more than two-thirds of the population dissatisfied with the work of his government, a new poll has found.

Scholz’s rating has slipped to just 30%, down from 44% in June, with the leader now in 14th place in terms of popularity among German politicians, according to a survey by the Verian opinion research institute, commissioned by Spiegel magazine and published on Friday.

Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has also suffered losses, dropping four points to 42%, as has Interior Minister Nancy Faeser, who is now at 19%, down from 23% in June. 

Meanwhile, Marcus Soder, the leader of the Christian Social Union (CSU), and Sahra Wagenknecht, a left-wing MP who has repeatedly criticized Western aid to Ukraine, made significant gains, rising seven and eight points to 48% and 38%, respectively.

According to the poll, the most popular politician in Germany is President Frank-Walter Steinmeier (60%), whose role is mostly ceremonial. Defense Minister Boris Pistorius also enjoys a relatively high level of support, with 55% approving of the job he is doing.

Overall, however, Germans seem to be dissatisfied with the government, with around 70% thinking it is doing a ‘rather bad’ or ‘very bad’ job. 

Der Spiegel suggested that the low figures are due in part to attitudes towards migration. Around 65% believe there has been ‘too much’ immigration into the country, while only a third say the amount is ‘too little’ or ‘correct’. In addition, 45% of respondents are pessimistic about their financial situation in the coming year. 

The Verian poll echoes a similar survey by ARD-DeutschlandTrend earlier this month, which found that 74% of respondents believe Scholz is doing a poor job as chancellor, with 77% saying they have little or no trust in the direction he is taking the country. A survey by Forsa in December suggested that only 10% of Germans consider the chancellor to be a strong leader.

