icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
20 Dec, 2023 02:48
HomeWorld News

Almost 50 countries vote against UN anti-Nazism resolution

The US, Ukraine and former Axis powers once again voted against the Russian-proposed text
Almost 50 countries vote against UN anti-Nazism resolution
FILE PHOTO ©  Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images

The UN General Assembly has adopted a Russian-drafted resolution on combating the glorification of Nazism in a 118-49 vote, with 14 member states abstaining on Tuesday. The resolution calls on UN members to take appropriate action to counter historical revisionism and the denial of crimes against humanity committed during World War II.

Moscow has proposed the resolution every year for nearly two decades, urging the UN to combat the “glorification of Nazism, neo-Nazism and other practices that contribute to the escalation of contemporary forms of racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance.”

In a vote on Tuesday, dozens of UN member states expressed opposition to the proposal, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, France, Spain, Germany, Italy and Japan, as well as Ukraine, Georgia, Latvia, Lithuania and a handful of others. The final vote on Tuesday afternoon was 118 in favor, 49 opposed and 14 abstaining, according to media reports. The UN has yet to publish the full details of the session.

“A group of Western countries has attempted to turn the Russian initiative into a political, country-specific document,” said Russia's deputy permanent representative, Maria Zabolotskaya. “If one finds its problems reflected in the resolution, then it is important to work with these problems, and not try to undermine cooperation in the field of countering neo-Nazism, racism and xenophobia.”

Ukraine must copy 1944 Nazi Germany – retired US general READ MORE: Ukraine must copy 1944 Nazi Germany – retired US general

Nevertheless, the results of the vote “speak for themselves,” Zabolotskaya added, expressing gratitude to the delegations that voted in support, including China, Brazil, Israel and scored of others.

Back in 2021, the resolution was opposed by just two states, the US and Ukraine, while 49 others abstained, mainly Washington’s allies. However, in 2022, instead of abstaining, the collective West, including former Axis powers Germany, Italy, Austria and Japan, voted for the first time against the Russian-proposed text.

Top stories

RT Features

‘The scales have tipped’: What can we expect from the Russia-Ukraine conflict in 2024?
‘The scales have tipped’: What can we expect from the Russia-Ukraine conflict in 2024? FEATURE
Western arrogance: European royals have deprived these people of their homes, freedom, and dignity and refuse to admit it
Western arrogance: European royals have deprived these people of their homes, freedom, and dignity and refuse to admit it FEATURE
The price of ‘victory’: How Israel created one of its own worst enemies
The price of ‘victory’: How Israel created one of its own worst enemies FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘The scales have tipped’: What can we expect from the Russia-Ukraine conflict in 2024?
‘The scales have tipped’: What can we expect from the Russia-Ukraine conflict in 2024? FEATURE
Western arrogance: European royals have deprived these people of their homes, freedom, and dignity and refuse to admit it
Western arrogance: European royals have deprived these people of their homes, freedom, and dignity and refuse to admit it FEATURE
The price of ‘victory’: How Israel created one of its own worst enemies
The price of ‘victory’: How Israel created one of its own worst enemies FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Elon Musk vs. Media Matters
0:00
25:19
CrossTalk Bullhorns: Western illusions
0:00
26:29
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies