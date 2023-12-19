icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
19 Dec, 2023 02:04
Earthquake kills over 100 people in China (VIDEOS)

Authorities deployed hundreds of rescuers to the disaster area
Earthquake kills over 100 people in China (VIDEOS)
Students gather outdoor after evacuating from their dormitories at the Lanzhou University Yuzhong campus in Lanzhou in northwestern China's Gansu province, December 19, 2023 ©  Wang Xi via AP

Hundreds of people have been injured and killed after a powerful 6.2 magnitude earthquake struck northwestern China a minute before midnight on Monday, according to China Earthquake Networks Center.

The epicenter of the quake was located in China's mountainous Gansu Province, where at least 100 people were killed, while the neighboring Qinghai Province reported at least 11 fatalities. The powerful jolt damaged multiple houses and infrastructure, and disrupted transportation, communications, water and electricity lines, according to local media.

Authorities sent dozens of ambulances and hundreds of rescue personnel to help the victims and deal with the aftermath of the quake. As of 6:30 am on Tuesday, the number of those treated for various injuries had grown to 300 people, according to the Global Times.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping has called for an “all-out search and rescue effort” to minimize the casualties and ensure the safety of people's lives and property, according to Xinhua.

