Trump vows ‘largest deportation in American history’ if elected

The former president’s comments came a day after he said undocumented immigrants were “poisoning the blood of our country”

Former US President Donald Trump has said he will oversee the largest mass deportation of undocumented immigrants in the history of the United States should he be reelected to office in 2024.

Trump, the overwhelming frontrunner to claim the Republican nomination to challenge presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden at the polls next year, took aim at his successor’s immigration policies at a rally in Reno, Nevada on Sunday.

Referring to Biden as a “low-IQ individual,” Trump said that his political foe was the “most incompetent and most corrupt” leader in US history – adding his view that Biden’s lax immigration policies have created a scenario where large-scale action is required to counteract them.

“Given the unprecedented millions of Biden illegal aliens who are invading our country, it is only common sense that when I’m reelected, we will begin – and we have no choice – the largest deportation operation in American history,” Trump said.

Trump added to the Reno crowd that, on his first day in the Oval Office, he will “terminate every open-borders policy of the Biden administration.” Additionally, the former President said he will invoke the ‘Alien Enemies Act’, which he said would lead to the removal of “all known or suspected gang members, drug dealers or cartel members” from the United States.

The comments came a day after Trump told his audience at a rally in New Hampshire that undocumented immigrants “from Africa, from Asia, [from] all over the world” were “poisoning the blood of our country.”

The statement was seized upon by Biden’s campaign team, who alleged that Trump’s rhetoric was similar to a term used by Adolf Hitler in his manifesto ‘Mein Kampf’, which referred to superior cultures of the past perishing and dying out due to “blood poisoning.”

“Donald Trump channeled his role models as he parroted Adolf Hitler,” the Biden campaign said, adding that the GOP presidential frontrunner is “not shying away from his plan to lock millions of people into detention camps.”

Trump has said that the fortification of barriers at the United States’ southern border would be key to his immigration policies of a second presidential term. Furthermore, he has said he would expand travel bans on individuals from certain countries or territories, including Libya, Somalia, and Gaza.

He has also said he supports the implementation of a merit-based immigration policy, while also ending automatic citizenship for children born to illegal immigrants in the United States.