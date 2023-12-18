icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
18 Dec, 2023 07:47
HomeWorld News

Serbia’s Vucic declares ‘absolute’ election victory

The incumbent president’s party is projected to secure a parliamentary majority
Serbia’s Vucic declares ‘absolute’ election victory
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic addresses the media at the headquarters of the Serbian Progressive Party on December 17, 2023 in Belgrade. ©  Vladimir Zivojinovic / Getty Images

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has declared victory in Sunday’s parliamentary election in the Balkan country, after exit polls projected that his Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) would win over half of the seats.

The SNS won some 46% of the vote, according to polls by CeSID and Ipsos, with opposition coalition Serbia Against Violence (SPN) claiming less than 28%. A total of 18 parties ran for the 250-strong national legislature, of which five are projected to surpass the 3% threshold required to enter parliament.

The SNS is set to win a slim majority of 128 seats, up from 120 in the current composition. It is expected to enter a coalition with some of its current partners to strengthen its position, rather than form a new government alone.

“This is an absolute victory and it makes me happy,” Vucic told journalists after the projections were announced.

Serbia pledges to improve relations with NATO
Read more
Serbia pledges to improve relations with NATO

The Vucic government called a snap general election in the wake of protests triggered by two mass shootings in May, which claimed 18 lives. The previous ballot was held in 2022. Sunday’s election was the fifth since 2012, when the SNS first came to power.

Serbians were also voting in local elections in most municipalities, including the capital Belgrade and the northern province of Vojvodina. Belgrade is home to roughly a quarter of the Balkan nation’s population. The office of its mayor, who is elected by the city council, is considered among the most influential in the Serbian political system.

Preliminary results have shown a slight SNS lead in the campaign for the capital’s legislative assembly, with the party winning over 38% of the vote, compared to the SPN’s 35%.

Vucic’s party is seeking to make Serbia an EU member, although there are obstacles to that possibility, including the status of the breakaway Serbian province of Kosovo, which Brussels considers an independent nation.

READ MORE: European country calls snap elections to ‘reduce tensions’

The EU also wants Belgrade to realign its foreign policy with that of the bloc, including by joining the US-led sanctions campaign against Russia. Serbia and Russia have traditionally been close allies, and Vucic has resisted Western pressure.

Top stories

RT Features

The price of ‘victory’: How Israel created one of its own worst enemies
The price of ‘victory’: How Israel created one of its own worst enemies FEATURE
Excitement grows for Games of the Future as trophy orbits Earth aboard ISS
Excitement grows for Games of the Future as trophy orbits Earth aboard ISS FEATURE
‘Nothing is more precious than human lives’: This Indian director conquered Russia with stories from his homeland
‘Nothing is more precious than human lives’: This Indian director conquered Russia with stories from his homeland FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The price of ‘victory’: How Israel created one of its own worst enemies
The price of ‘victory’: How Israel created one of its own worst enemies FEATURE
Excitement grows for Games of the Future as trophy orbits Earth aboard ISS
Excitement grows for Games of the Future as trophy orbits Earth aboard ISS FEATURE
‘Nothing is more precious than human lives’: This Indian director conquered Russia with stories from his homeland
‘Nothing is more precious than human lives’: This Indian director conquered Russia with stories from his homeland FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk Bullhorns: Western illusions
0:00
26:29
Gaza genocide: West’s moral authority ended with support for Israel’s crimes- Dr. Mansour Almarzoqi
0:00
27:18
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies