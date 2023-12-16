Middle East leader passes away at 86

The Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, was hospitalized last month due to an undisclosed health condition

The Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, has passed away at the age of 86 after being rushed to the hospital last month with an undisclosed health emergency.

The news was broken on Saturday by state TV, citing a statement from the royal court. “With great sadness and sorrow, we mourn … the death of Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Emir of the State of Kuwait,” it said, without clarifying the cause of death.

According to several media reports, Kuwait TV broke the news coverage across all channels airing passages from the Quran.

The emir was admitted to the hospital in late November for unknown reasons. At the time, KUNA news agency, citing a local official, reported that his condition was stable, and he was to “receive the necessary treatment and conduct medical examinations.” He is believed to have previously traveled to the US in 2021 for unspecified medical checks.

Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah ruled the oil-rich state for just three years, taking over in September 2020 following the death of his half-brother, Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah. According to Al Jazeera, the next in line to rule is Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber, the crown prince, who served as deputy chief of the National Guard from 2004 to 2020.

Before assuming the top post, Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah served as defense minister during Iraq’s invasion of Kuwait in the 1990s. He also served at various times as deputy chief of the National Guard and minister of the interior.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed his “deepest condolences” to Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber, saying the late leader “rightly enjoyed great authority in the Middle East” and did much to strengthen Kuwait’s positions on the world stage. “We appreciate his personal contribution to the strengthening of friendly Russian-Kuwaiti relations,” he added.