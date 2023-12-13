icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
13 Dec, 2023 19:48
HomeWorld News

UK at risk of ‘catastrophic’ cyber attack ‘at any moment’ – report

British systems are in danger due to a chronic lack of investment, according to a government study
UK at risk of ‘catastrophic’ cyber attack ‘at any moment’ – report
A man sits in front of a laptop infected with a fictitious encryption Trojan (ransomware). © Getty Images / Lino Mirgeler/picture alliance via Getty Images

The United Kingdom is vulnerable to a “catastrophic” cyber attack that could cripple large sections of its most critical infrastructure, a parliamentary report has warned.

The report, published on Wednesday by the UK parliament’s Joint Committee on the National Security Strategy (JCNSS), claims that the government failed to adequately invest in systems designed to prevent large-scale cyber attacks. It was also highly critical of the UK’s Home Office – under whose remit the prevention of cyber attacks falls – and said that former Home Secretary Suella Braverman had neglected the issue.

The committee said that Braverman showed no interest in the prevention of ransomware, a type of cybercrime in which data and files are stolen and a payment is demanded to return the files or prevent them from being released.

“Clear political priority is given instead to other issues, such as illegal migration and small boats,” the report said, adding that a “catastrophic” attack – which it said might come “at any moment” – could pose a serious “threat to physical safety of human life.”

Europol busts major ransomware gang
Read more
Europol busts major ransomware gang

The UK’s critical national infrastructure vital to the proper functioning of society, including energy and water supply, as well as health, transportation, and telecommunications, is also in severe jeopardy, the report warned.

“In the likely event of a massive, catastrophic ransomware attack, the failure to rise to meet this challenge will rightly be seen as an inexcusable strategic failure,” Dame Margaret Beckett, the chair of the JCNSS, told Sky News on Wednesday.

The National Health Service (NHS) was also identified as a possible target, with the committee noting that it relies on out-of-date systems which complicate even “simple upgrades” because of a historical lack of investment.

Last year, NHS patient data was illegally obtained by hackers, causing widespread issues to services including ambulance dispatch, patient referrals, mental health services, and emergency prescriptions. The NHS was also struck by a similar ransomware attack in 2017.

Additionally, the committee also called for a briefing from the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) over concerns that the UK’s democratic process could be affected by a cyber attack ahead of an expected general election next year.

In response to the report, a Home Office spokesperson said that the UK was “well prepared to respond to cyber threats and has taken robust action to improve our cyber defenses,” and added that the UK has this year sanctioned 18 people it said was involved in spreading ransomware online.

Top stories

RT Features

‘Many prefer to see Jewish people dead’: RT speaks to Israeli MP about Gaza operation
‘Many prefer to see Jewish people dead’: RT speaks to Israeli MP about Gaza operation FEATUREExclusive
‘No one will stop us from destroying Israel and the US’: How Lebanon is preparing for a war over Gaza that it doesn’t want
‘No one will stop us from destroying Israel and the US’: How Lebanon is preparing for a war over Gaza that it doesn’t want FEATUREExclusive
Abuse only gets worse with time: How the US increasingly mistreats its closest allies
Abuse only gets worse with time: How the US increasingly mistreats its closest allies FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘Many prefer to see Jewish people dead’: RT speaks to Israeli MP about Gaza operation
‘Many prefer to see Jewish people dead’: RT speaks to Israeli MP about Gaza operation FEATUREExclusive
‘No one will stop us from destroying Israel and the US’: How Lebanon is preparing for a war over Gaza that it doesn’t want
‘No one will stop us from destroying Israel and the US’: How Lebanon is preparing for a war over Gaza that it doesn’t want FEATUREExclusive
Abuse only gets worse with time: How the US increasingly mistreats its closest allies
Abuse only gets worse with time: How the US increasingly mistreats its closest allies FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: End of Ukraine project
0:00
25:52
Javier Milei & global libertarianism
0:00
24:22
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies