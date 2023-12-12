icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
12 Dec, 2023 19:55
HomeWorld News

EU mulling emergency Ukraine funding to override Hungary veto threat – FT

Budapest says any funding for Kiev must come from outside of the bloc’s shared budget
EU mulling emergency Ukraine funding to override Hungary veto threat – FT
File photo of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky © Getty Images / Fernando Gens/picture alliance via Getty Images

European Union (EU) officials are discussing strategies to raise emergency funding for Ukraine separate from the bloc’s shared budget after Hungary insisted it would not relent in its threat to veto a support package for Kiev, the Financial Times has reported.

Despite pressure from European partners – and Kiev itself – Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban has said he will block €50 billion ($54 billion) in financial aid intended by European leaders to support Ukraine in its conflict with Russia. Orban has argued that Western aid has not yet translated into tangible results, and that a protracted conflict will only serve to cost more lives and inflict further economic damage on the EU bloc.

But ahead of an EU summit on Thursday where issues such as Ukraine funding, as well as the country’s possible accession to the EU, are to be tabled, Budapest signaled that it will not relent in its opposition.

“Hungary will not change its mind,” the country’s EU minister, Janos Boka, warned according to the FT on Tuesday. “We can talk about the period after the December summit with member states [but] I do not see any factor that would change our decision, which is rooted in principle.”

Orban allies and US Republicans to discuss Ukraine aid cut – Guardian
Read more
Orban allies and US Republicans to discuss Ukraine aid cut – Guardian

Boka added that “Ukraine assistance … should be created outside [the EU budget] with member state contributions.”

While packages such as the one proposed by the EU require uniformity across the 27-member bloc, the FT reported on Tuesday that European officials are seeking possible solutions to overturn Budapest’s veto. One option, the newspaper wrote, was to release bloc funds intended for Budapest that have been frozen over rule of law concerns.

Another, the report says, is being considered in private talks and involves the other 26 EU members forming a financial package for Ukraine which would provide Kiev with emergency funding for the next year. However, the report adds that the talks are being kept secretive so as to not overrule the possibility of persuading Hungary to withdraw its veto.

“Nobody wants to do this if we don’t have to,” one EU source briefed on the talks said, according to FT. “But it would be reckless to not have a plan B.”

Should a financial package not be agreed upon and talks stall over Ukraine’s possible European accession, it would be a “failure of the whole EU,” Ukraine’s deputy prime minister, Olga Stefanishyna, said on Monday.

Top stories

RT Features

Abuse only gets worse with time: How the US increasingly mistreats its closest allies
Abuse only gets worse with time: How the US increasingly mistreats its closest allies FEATURE
Coached to death: How stiff competition to get into universities in the world’s most populous country becomes a race for life
Coached to death: How stiff competition to get into universities in the world’s most populous country becomes a race for life FEATURE
‘The Holodomor’: How Ukraine distorted the history of a tragic Soviet famine to help build its modern national myth
‘The Holodomor’: How Ukraine distorted the history of a tragic Soviet famine to help build its modern national myth FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Abuse only gets worse with time: How the US increasingly mistreats its closest allies
Abuse only gets worse with time: How the US increasingly mistreats its closest allies FEATURE
Coached to death: How stiff competition to get into universities in the world’s most populous country becomes a race for life
Coached to death: How stiff competition to get into universities in the world’s most populous country becomes a race for life FEATURE
‘The Holodomor’: How Ukraine distorted the history of a tragic Soviet famine to help build its modern national myth
‘The Holodomor’: How Ukraine distorted the history of a tragic Soviet famine to help build its modern national myth FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Javier Milei & global libertarianism
0:00
24:22
COP28: Industrialised countries fail to fulfil promises – former UAE climate change minister
0:00
27:35
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies