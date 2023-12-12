icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
12 Dec, 2023 14:52
HomeWorld News

Trump holds dominant lead over GOP election rivals – poll

Donald Trump is a full 50 percentage points ahead of his nearest rivals for the Republican presidential nomination, a poll shows
Trump holds dominant lead over GOP election rivals – poll
Donald Trump introduces Florida Governor Ron DeSantis during a homecoming campaign rally at the BB&T Center on November 26, 2019 in Sunrise, Florida. © Getty Images / Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Donald Trump is firmly on course to secure the Republican nomination for president ahead of next year’s election, a poll has shown, as prospective voters display little concern that Trump’s mounting legal issues could obstruct his possible return to the White House.

Trump is the candidate favored by 61% of self-identified Republican voters, the Reuters/Ipsos poll of nearly 1,700 people published on Monday showed, as he maintains a huge advantage over the chasing field less than a year out from the presidential election.

The legally embattled, 77-year-old former president is a full 50 percentage points ahead of nearest rivals Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley, who both trail in Trump’s wake with just 11%. Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and former New Jersey governor Chris Christie polled at 5% and 2% respectively, the poll says.

The results reflect little appetite in Republican voting ranks for the field of candidates who have participated in four primary debates so far. Trump has not, as yet, appeared on the debating circuit.

Trump takes head-to-head lead over Biden – WSJ
Read more
Trump takes head-to-head lead over Biden – WSJ

The survey also shows that GOP supporters have maintained enthusiasm for a second Trump term in the White House in spite of a catalogue of federal and state charges over a range of alleged improprieties. These include ongoing claims that Trump illegally sought to overturn the results of his 2020 presidential election defeat to Joe Biden.

Trump also faces other charges, including those related to his alleged illegal retention of sensitive national security documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. He is also accused of obstructing government attempts to retrieve them. He denies all claims of illegality.

According to the Reuters/Ipsos survey, less than 25% of Republican voters polled said they believed that Trump had solicited election fraud, or that he was involved in convincing his supporters to storm the US Capitol on January 6, 2021. These issues are both central to a federal criminal case expected to go to trial in the midst of Trump’s election campaign.

A separate poll, the results of which were published by the Wall Street Journal on Saturday, showed that Trump has established a lead over Joe Biden in a still-hypothetical head-to-head race. 47% of respondents said they would cast a vote for Trump, compared to 43% for Biden.

However, that same poll reflected that a felony conviction for Trump would dramatically affect the race and hand Biden a one percentage point advantage.

Top stories

RT Features

Coached to death: How stiff competition to get into universities in the world’s most populous country becomes a race for life
Coached to death: How stiff competition to get into universities in the world’s most populous country becomes a race for life FEATURE
‘The Holodomor’: How Ukraine distorted the history of a tragic Soviet famine to help build its modern national myth
‘The Holodomor’: How Ukraine distorted the history of a tragic Soviet famine to help build its modern national myth FEATURE
‘I thought it would be my last day‘: Wars made these villages ‘switch sides‘
‘I thought it would be my last day‘: Wars made these villages ‘switch sides‘ FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Coached to death: How stiff competition to get into universities in the world’s most populous country becomes a race for life
Coached to death: How stiff competition to get into universities in the world’s most populous country becomes a race for life FEATURE
‘The Holodomor’: How Ukraine distorted the history of a tragic Soviet famine to help build its modern national myth
‘The Holodomor’: How Ukraine distorted the history of a tragic Soviet famine to help build its modern national myth FEATURE
‘I thought it would be my last day‘: Wars made these villages ‘switch sides‘
‘I thought it would be my last day‘: Wars made these villages ‘switch sides‘ FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Javier Milei & global libertarianism
0:00
24:22
COP28: Industrialised countries fail to fulfil promises – former UAE climate change minister
0:00
27:35
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies