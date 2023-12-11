Ex-EU boss elected as Polish PM again

Donald Tusk has regained the PM post nearly a decade after his departure

Veteran pro-EU politician Donald Tusk on Monday became Poland’s new prime minister, after the country’s parliament ousted now-former PM Mateusz Morawiecki in a decisive no-confidence vote.

Tusk secured a comfortable victory, with 248 MPs voting for him and 201 against. The politician needed to secure at least 225 votes to become the new PM.

The election of a premier came shortly after the Polish parliament ousted Morawiecki from his post. The house overwhelmingly backed the no-confidence motion against the now-former PM, with some 266 MPs voting in favor of it.

The downfall of Morawiecki comes after his right-wing Law and Justice (PiS) party suffered losses in Poland's general election in mid-October. It was won by Tusk’s broad coalition of pro-EU parties, which now holds a majority in the parliament.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW