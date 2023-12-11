icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Ex-EU boss elected as Polish PM again
11 Dec, 2023 18:54
Donald Tusk has regained the PM post nearly a decade after his departure
Donald Tusk is seen during the parliament session in Warsaw, Poland on December 11, 2023. ©  Beata Zawrzel/Getty Images

Veteran pro-EU politician Donald Tusk on Monday became Poland’s new prime minister, after the country’s parliament ousted now-former PM Mateusz Morawiecki in a decisive no-confidence vote.

Tusk secured a comfortable victory, with 248 MPs voting for him and 201 against. The politician needed to secure at least 225 votes to become the new PM.

The election of a premier came shortly after the Polish parliament ousted Morawiecki from his post. The house overwhelmingly backed the no-confidence motion against the now-former PM, with some 266 MPs voting in favor of it.

The downfall of Morawiecki comes after his right-wing Law and Justice (PiS) party suffered losses in Poland's general election in mid-October. It was won by Tusk’s broad coalition of pro-EU parties, which now holds a majority in the parliament.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

