icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
8 Dec, 2023 21:46
HomeWorld News

Hunter Biden’s Ukraine pay dropped after Trump took office

A criminal indictment against the US president’s son has claimed that Burisma halved his salary after Joe Biden left office
Hunter Biden’s Ukraine pay dropped after Trump took office
Hunter Biden attends a White House event in April. © Getty Images / Drew Angerer

US President Joe Biden’s son suffered a sharp cut in pay from Ukraine’s Burisma Holdings when his father left office as vice president in 2017 and Donald Trump’s administration took charge in Washington, a new criminal indictment against Hunter Biden has revealed.

The Ukrainian energy company hired Hunter Biden as a board member in 2014, despite his lack of industry expertise, and was paying him $1 million annually while then-Vice President Joe Biden was overseeing Washington’s support for Kiev. In March 2017, two months after the Obama-Biden administration left office and Trump took over as president, Hunter Biden’s compensation was cut in half, according to a federal indictment filed on Thursday.

The case was brought by US Department of Justice special counsel David Weiss, who persuaded a grand jury to indict the president’s son on three felony tax offenses and six misdemeanors. The charges against Hunter Biden include tax evasion, failing to pay taxes, and filing a false tax return.

Hunter Biden charged with $1.4 million tax evasion READ MORE: Hunter Biden charged with $1.4 million tax evasion

Hunter Biden didn’t report his income from Burisma; rather, the money was funneled into the bank account of a company that he and a business associate controlled, according to the indictment. That associate also served on Burisma’s board of directors. Burisma paid Hunter Biden a combined $2.3 million from 2016 through April 2019, when he left the company’s board of directors.

Republican lawmakers have claimed that Hunter Biden was given a lucrative, no-show job at Burisma as part of an influence-peddling operation in which the president’s son solicited overseas bribes in return for political favors. 

Devon Archer, the Biden business associate who served on the Burisma board, testified to a US House committee in July that the Biden family “brand” protected the Ukrainian energy company from scrutiny.

Former Ukrainian Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin claimed in an August interview that then-Vice President Joe Biden got him fired because he was investigating corruption at Burisma. Biden boasted in a 2018 interview that he threatened to withhold $1 billion in US loan guarantees for Ukraine unless Shokin was sacked. “Well, son of a bitch, he got fired,” Biden chortled.

READ MORE: Would anything change for the US and the world if Biden wasn’t president?

Thursday’s indictment alleged that Hunter Biden engaged in a scheme to avert at least $1.4 million in taxes that he should have paid from 2016 to 2019 while spending millions of dollars on an extravagant lifestyle. His expenses over the four-year period included nearly $1.7 million in ATM withdrawals, $189,000 for “adult entertainment,” $683,000 in payments to various women, $72,000 for drug and alcohol rehabilitation, and nearly $400,000 for clothing and accessories.

 

Top stories

RT Features

Hypocrisy in The Hague: Why is it so easy for the International Criminal Court to charge Russians, but not Israelis?
Hypocrisy in The Hague: Why is it so easy for the International Criminal Court to charge Russians, but not Israelis? FEATURE
Africans are increasingly learning Russian. Why?
Africans are increasingly learning Russian. Why? FEATURE
The forgotten hero: How Russia helped launch the decolonial movement in the heart of the British Empire
The forgotten hero: How Russia helped launch the decolonial movement in the heart of the British Empire FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Hypocrisy in The Hague: Why is it so easy for the International Criminal Court to charge Russians, but not Israelis?
Hypocrisy in The Hague: Why is it so easy for the International Criminal Court to charge Russians, but not Israelis? FEATURE
Africans are increasingly learning Russian. Why?
Africans are increasingly learning Russian. Why? FEATURE
The forgotten hero: How Russia helped launch the decolonial movement in the heart of the British Empire
The forgotten hero: How Russia helped launch the decolonial movement in the heart of the British Empire FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Gaza slaughterhouse
0:00
25:37
The cost of EVs
0:00
25:42
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies