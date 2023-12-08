icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russian athletes allowed to compete at 2024 Olympics
8 Dec, 2023 17:02
HomeWorld News

MBS canceled UK trip before welcoming Putin – FT

Senior British MPs have described the reported move as a snub on Riyadh’s part
MBS canceled UK trip before welcoming Putin – FT
©  Sputnik / Aleksey Nikolsky

Saudi Arabia scrapped plans for Mohammed bin Salman to visit London earlier this month, days before he hosted Russian President Vladimir Putin in Riyadh, the Financial Times reported on Friday, citing UK government officials.

London and Riyadh had been in negotiations about a potential visit of the Crown Prince, who is also known as MBS, for months already. UK officials said the two sides had been working towards December 3 as a possible date, but the plans were abruptly shelved last week.

Instead, MBS hosted Putin in Riyadh on Wednesday, amid the Russian president’s one-day tour of the region – his first trip to the Middle East since the beginning of the conflict with Ukraine in February 2022.

Senior UK officials and MPs were alarmed by the proximity of the Crown Prince’s visit to Britain which was apparently canceled and Putin’s Middle East tour. Former Tory leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith described the development to FT as “astonishing,” and the apparent postponement as a “snub.”

Another senior Tory MP, Robert Courts, said the postponement of the visit is “a concern because it suggests a UK diplomatic failure in the face of a coordinated diplomatic offensive by Putin.”

WATCH Putin and Russian delegation arrive in Saudi Arabia READ MORE: WATCH Putin and Russian delegation arrive in Saudi Arabia

“The UK should urgently review the resources and strategy behind its foreign and defense policy to prevent the slide of states towards our strategic competitors,” he added.

Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to the UK, Prince Khalid bin Bandar, however, denied any connection between the canceled visit and the Russian president’s trip, insisting that “anyone familiar with the UK-Saudi relationship will know that the suggestion of a snub is nonsense.”

“The relationship is as strong as it has ever been and will remain so. Those wishing to interpret things differently are sorely mistaken,” he told FT.

The UK Foreign Office neither confirmed nor denied the postponement when reached by FT for comment, with its spokesperson effectively dodging the question. “It is not for the UK to comment on the diplomatic engagements of other countries. We work closely with Saudi Arabia across a range of areas, including on providing support to Ukraine and addressing the current crisis in Israel,” the spokesperson said.

Top stories

RT Features

‘Rome Statute should be null and void’: Why is it so easy to accuse Russia but not Israel?
‘Rome Statute should be null and void’: Why is it so easy to accuse Russia but not Israel? FEATURE
Africans are increasingly learning Russian. Why?
Africans are increasingly learning Russian. Why? FEATURE
The forgotten hero: How Russia helped launch the decolonial movement in the heart of the British Empire
The forgotten hero: How Russia helped launch the decolonial movement in the heart of the British Empire FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘Rome Statute should be null and void’: Why is it so easy to accuse Russia but not Israel?
‘Rome Statute should be null and void’: Why is it so easy to accuse Russia but not Israel? FEATURE
Africans are increasingly learning Russian. Why?
Africans are increasingly learning Russian. Why? FEATURE
The forgotten hero: How Russia helped launch the decolonial movement in the heart of the British Empire
The forgotten hero: How Russia helped launch the decolonial movement in the heart of the British Empire FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Gaza slaughterhouse
0:00
25:37
The cost of EVs
0:00
25:42
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies