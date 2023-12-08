icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Putin announces 2024 presidential bid
8 Dec, 2023 12:30
HomeWorld News

Rocket fire around US embassy in Baghdad - media

The heavily fortified Green Zone in the Iraqi capital was reportedly targeted by over a dozen projectiles
Rocket fire around US embassy in Baghdad - media
US embassy in Baghdad, Iraq © AFP / AHMAD AL-RUBAYE

Baghdad’s Green Zone district, which houses a number of government and diplomatic buildings, including the US Embassy, was reportedly targeted by several rockets on Friday, according to media reports, citing security sources. 

An anonymous US military official told AFP that alarms around the facility had gone off and that “impact sounds” could be heard near the embassy and the Union III military base. 

Reuters, citing two security sources, also reported that several explosions were heard near the embassy at around 4am, and that sirens calling on people to take cover had been activated.

A US Embassy spokesperson was quoted by ABC News as saying the attack involved two salvos of rockets which were launched at around 4:15am local time. The official noted that while assessments were still ongoing, there were no reported casualties at the embassy compound.

This was seconded by an Iraqi security official who also told the media on condition of anonymity that there had been 14 Katyusha rockets fired at the Green Zone, some of which struck near the US Embassy’s gates, while others fell into the river. He noted that the attack had caused some material damage but no casualties.

US gunship retaliates against ‘Iranian-backed militia’
Read more
US gunship retaliates against ‘Iranian-backed militia’

So far, no group has claimed responsibility for the attack, but US officials have reportedly called on the government of Iraq “to do all in its power to protect diplomatic and Coalition partner personnel and facilities,” warning that the “we reserve the right to self-defense to protect our personnel.” 

Friday’s attack marks the first time the US Embassy in Iraq has been targeted since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas conflict on October 7. However, the US military has reported 78 attacks against its facilities in Iraq and Syria in recent weeks. Responsibility for many of the attacks has been claimed by Iranian-aligned militia groups.

Top stories

RT Features

Africans are increasingly learning Russian. Why?
Africans are increasingly learning Russian. Why? FEATURE
The forgotten hero: How Russia helped launch the decolonial movement in the heart of the British Empire
The forgotten hero: How Russia helped launch the decolonial movement in the heart of the British Empire FEATURE
Néocolonialisme: France made ‘the largest marine cemetery in the world’ just to contain Russia and China
Néocolonialisme: France made ‘the largest marine cemetery in the world’ just to contain Russia and China FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Africans are increasingly learning Russian. Why?
Africans are increasingly learning Russian. Why? FEATURE
The forgotten hero: How Russia helped launch the decolonial movement in the heart of the British Empire
The forgotten hero: How Russia helped launch the decolonial movement in the heart of the British Empire FEATURE
Néocolonialisme: France made ‘the largest marine cemetery in the world’ just to contain Russia and China
Néocolonialisme: France made ‘the largest marine cemetery in the world’ just to contain Russia and China FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Gaza slaughterhouse
0:00
25:37
The cost of EVs
0:00
25:42
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies