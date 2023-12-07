icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
7 Dec, 2023 06:02
HomeWorld News

Ukraine reveals new weapons wish list – Reuters

Kiev is reportedly seeking the US-made THAAD missile system and F-18 Hornet fighter jets
Ukraine reveals new weapons wish list – Reuters
FILE PHOTO: A Ukrainian soldier fires an NLAW anti-tank weapon during a training exercise. ©  AP / Vadim Ghirda

Ukraine’s military has circulated a list of arms it hopes to receive from Washington over the coming months, including several new weapons not featured in past US aid packages, according to Reuters.

Ukrainian Defense Ministry staffers handed out a “list of armaments to meet the needs of defense forces of Ukraine” during a closed-door meeting among officials and weapons industry executives in Washington, DC on Wednesday, a copy of which was later obtained by Reuters.

The “comprehensive” list features a number of weapons Kiev has sought previously – including 155-millimeter artillery shells, F-16s and long-range ATACMS missiles – but also includes several major systems that have not appeared in past requests. Among the new items are the F-18 Hornet fighter jet, the C-130J Super Hercules transport plane, two different helicopter gunships, and even the pricey Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) air defense system.

Biden urges Congress not to ‘kneecap’ Ukraine READ MORE: Biden urges Congress not to ‘kneecap’ Ukraine

In US service since 2008, the THAAD surface-to-air missile system is designed to shoot down short, medium and intermediate-range projectiles, and has been deployed to the territory of several US partners, including Israel, South Korea and Romania. While the weapon has seen little real-life use on the battlefield since it was developed, it is thought to have an operational range of up to 200 kilometers (124 miles).

Though Kiev’s latest request made no mention of cost, together the weapons would carry a multi-billion-dollar price tag for US taxpayers.

Legislation that would devote additional military aid to Ukraine is currently moving through the US Congress, but has faced stiff Republican opposition as some lawmakers grow skeptical of the American largesse. On Wednesday, Senate Republicans blocked the security package from advancing, urging opponents across the aisle to approve stricter immigration controls at the US-Mexico border.

President Joe Biden has said he is ready to make “significant compromises” on border policy if it meant passing the spending package, but chastised GOP members who he said were “willing to literally kneecap Ukraine on the battlefield and damage our national security.”

READ MORE: US Senate blocks Ukraine funding

Biden’s top budget official, Shalanda Young, warned that Washington was “out of money” for Kiev earlier this week, telling reporters that “without congressional action, by the end of the year, we will run out of resources to procure more weapons and equipment for Ukraine and to provide equipment from US military stocks.”

She went on to note that, as of mid-November, the Pentagon had spent 97% of the $62.3 billion it received for Ukraine this year, while the State Department and US Agency for International Development (USAID) had used up 100% of the funds allocated.

Top stories

RT Features

Africans are increasingly learning Russian. Why?
Africans are increasingly learning Russian. Why? FEATURE
The forgotten hero: How Russia helped launch the decolonial movement in the heart of the British Empire
The forgotten hero: How Russia helped launch the decolonial movement in the heart of the British Empire FEATURE
Néocolonialisme: France made ‘the largest marine cemetery in the world’ just to contain Russia and China
Néocolonialisme: France made ‘the largest marine cemetery in the world’ just to contain Russia and China FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Africans are increasingly learning Russian. Why?
Africans are increasingly learning Russian. Why? FEATURE
The forgotten hero: How Russia helped launch the decolonial movement in the heart of the British Empire
The forgotten hero: How Russia helped launch the decolonial movement in the heart of the British Empire FEATURE
Néocolonialisme: France made ‘the largest marine cemetery in the world’ just to contain Russia and China
Néocolonialisme: France made ‘the largest marine cemetery in the world’ just to contain Russia and China FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The cost of EVs
0:00
25:42
CrossTalk: Regime collapse?
0:00
25:27
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies