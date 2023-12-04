icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
4 Dec, 2023 10:47
More than 1,500 trucks stuck at Ukraine-Hungary border – media

A 22km-long bottleneck has formed as Ukrainian drivers try to avoid a Polish blockade, the ATV broadcaster reports
FILE PHOTO: A Ukrainian flag is seen behind the windshield of a Ukrainian truck. ©  AFP / Wojtek Radwanski

More than 1,500 trucks are stuck at the border between Ukraine and Hungary, The ATV channel has reported.

A 22km-long queue of lorries has formed as Ukrainian truckers seek alternative ways to enter the EU amid a border blockade by their Polish and Slovak counterparts, the broadcaster said on Sunday.

A local official told ATV that the Zahony border crossing “continues to operate at full capacity,” but it’s not enough to resolve the situation and queues continue to grow.

One of the truckers said he had been waiting in line for three days. However, he added that he had expected this to happen and brought extra food and fuel with him. “It’s part of our job, so we can’t complain too much. We chose this profession for ourselves,” he explained.

Polish truckers started their round-the-clock blockade at the key crossings on the Ukrainian border in early October in protest against the EU’s decision to exempt their Ukrainian counterparts from having to seek permits to cross into the bloc. They argue that measures introduced after the outbreak of the conflict between Moscow and Kiev led to unfair competition and drove down the prices of agricultural products.

Ukraine counts losses from Polish border blockade
Read more
Ukraine counts losses from Polish border blockade

Last week, their protest was joined by Polish farmers and truck drivers in neighboring Slovakia, who also blocked a crossing on their country’s frontier with Ukraine.

The Ukrainian Economy Ministry announced on Saturday that only 282,000 tons of Ukrainian freight transport exports had passed through the Polish border in November – a 40% decrease from the previous month. Deputy Economy Minister Taras Kachka said earlier that Ukrainian imports had likely dropped by at least 20% due to the blockade. Ukrainska Pravda newspaper estimated that the actions of the Polish truckers had already cost Ukraine at least $437 million.

Polish and Ukrainian officials held talks in an attempt to break the deadlock last week, but could only agree to unblock one of the four border crossings for empty lorries in order to reduce the pressure on other checkpoints.

Poland has been one of Ukraine’s prime backers in the EU amid the conflict with Russia, supplying Kiev with arms, accepting around 1.5 million Ukrainian refugees, and consistently advocating for more sanctions on Moscow.

READ MORE: Ukrainian mayor urges Poland to end ‘disgraceful’ blockade

However, a falling out between the neighbors occurred in September after Ukraine filed a now-suspended complaint to the World Trade Organization (WTO) over Poland and some other EU states banning Ukrainian grain deliveries. Warsaw said it would focus on its own security and would not be sending weapons to Ukraine anymore, except some old, decommissioned ones.

