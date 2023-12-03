Tara Reade: How long will Western warmongers keep feeding human lives to their narrative?

The deaths of thousands of people and the right to free speech are an acceptable price for the power-hungry establishment

Freedom of speech in America and most European nations has fully receded into a mythological concept. The American constitutional right is no longer valid.

Take it from someone whose entire YouTube channel has been demonetized and suppressed. My name on Facebook and Instagram is a synonym (at least from Meta’s point of view) of the words “election interference.” Any positive press about me is suppressed, and accounts that support me get punished. X, formerly Twitter, deboosts and shadow-bans me. I am not alone but one of the thousands, maybe millions, of voices the powers that be want to be silenced. We don’t follow the narrative that supports the military-industrial complex of the West.

This system has its own guard dogs, mindlessly following the narrative and attempting to shut down anyone speaking out against it. One recent example was an Irish “anti-disinformation expert” I got in a fight with on X – the kind of “expert” that retweets news about Ukrainian drone strikes on Russian cities and captions them with the word “results.” Nothing new there – they called me a “Putin stooge” (that term is so 2016) because I have asylum in Russia, accused me of “telling lies about Biden” (with no counter-argument, as usual), then went on to insult well-known Irish journalist, Chay Bowes, who, like me, speaks out against the Western war machines. The “expert” finally devolved into finding fault in my command of the written Irish language. That’s the sort of “intelligent discourse” you can expect when you’re not with the crowd.

Those of us who try to reveal the truth about American politicians’ corruption in Ukraine or talk about the death and destruction being inflicted upon the Palestinians by Israel are being systematically silenced by force or simply by suppression. Israel has killed over 70 Palestinian journalists since October 7, according to Gaza authorities. Yet, the Western establishment press keeps twisting words into pretzels to perpetrate the narrative of Israel “defending itself” despite the number of civilian deaths nearing 15,000 in less than two months, including about 6,000 children and 4,000 women.

Innumerable people around the world have demonstrated their opposition to Israel’s brutal tactics to no avail. There is no sustainable effort to achieve peace. Western leaders continue marching us all to World War III, propping their narrative up with the manufactured consent of yes-men and sycophants. The same people who defend Israel’s war on Gaza on social media are supportive of the proxy war against Russia that the US and its NATO allies are determined to keep going until the last Ukrainian. The end result of the Western establishment’s efforts to assert its dominance in the world is the deaths of a generation of Ukrainian men, as well as of thousands of Palestinians.

What is abundantly clear is that leaders backed by this establishment do not care about democracy, freedom of speech or press, or even the lives of their constituents – they only care for the rewards they can reap from the suffering of millions. They will use any brutal means to obtain silence and coerce their populations into obedience. The West and its puppets are attacking, imprisoning, and even killing journalists, whistleblowers, and anyone with an independent voice. Julian Assange is an example of a publisher of truths that embarrassed an empire, was imprisoned, and is now suffering what is effectively a slow public execution for his work.

As the endless wars continue to bring massive profits to defense contractors and Western politicians, their tactics to protect their profit margins at the cost of human lives will continue. The question remains: Will humanity be lost in preserving the narrative?