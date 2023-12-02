icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
2 Dec, 2023 22:35
One dead after stabbing attack in central Paris – interior minister

The assailant reportedly shouted “Allahu Akbar”
A police officer patrols the area after a stabbing attack in Paris, December 2, 2023. ©  Dimitar Dilkoff / AFP

One person was killed and another wounded in a stabbing attack in downtown Paris on Saturday evening, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin has said.

“The police have just courageously arrested an assailant attacking the passersby in Paris, around the Quai de Grenelle. One person is dead, and one injured person is being treated by the Paris fire brigade. Please avoid the area,” the minister wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

According to Le Parisien, the suspect wielded a knife and a hammer. The attacker shouted “Allahu Akbar,” Le Parisien and AFP reported, citing a police source.

A tourist with dual German-Philippine nationality, was attacked on the Bir-Hakeim bridge and has died from stab wounds to the back and shoulder, the French media reported. 

An English tourist was attacked when walking with his wife and child on Avenue du President Kennedy. He was reportedly hospitalized with head injuries. The French media reported that there is a third victim, who was also hospitalized.

According to BFM TV, the suspect was born in France in 1997. He was known to authorities as a person espousing radical Islamist views and suffering from “significant psychiatric disorders,” the channel said.

“After his arrest, he said that he could no longer tolerate seeing Muslims dying in Afghanistan and Palestine,” Darmanin told reporters after arriving at the crime scene. The minister added that the suspect was sentenced to four years in prison in 2016 for plotting “a violent action.”

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

