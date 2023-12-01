icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Trump can be sued for Capitol riot, court rules
1 Dec, 2023 19:35
HomeWorld News

US ally to retire fighter jet struck by bird

The South Korean Air Force has determined that repairing the damaged F-35 would cost more than buying a new one
US ally to retire fighter jet struck by bird
South Korean F-35A jets flank US Air Force B-1B bombers in a joint drill over the Korean Peninsula in February. ©  South Korean Defense Ministry via Getty Images

The flagship fifth-generation US fighter jet has met its match in South Korea: a bird. The South Korean Air Force has decided to retire an F-35A that was damaged when it hit an eagle last year, because repairs would cost more than the $85 million cost of buying a new one.

The decision was announced on Friday, when the Air Force revealed that an analysis of the damaged jet showed that repairs would cost at least 140 billion won ($108 million) and would take four years to complete. The plane’s maker, US defense contractor Lockheed Martin, assisted in the review, which found that the bird strike had damaged around 300 components, including the engine, navigation system and airframe.

US officials have touted the F-35 as the world’s most advanced stealth fighter jet and have sold it to more than a dozen allies around the world. The “A” variant is the most common and is designed to take off from conventional runways.

US military grounds some of its top fighter jets – media
Read more
US military grounds some of its top fighter jets – media

South Korea currently has 40 F-35As, including the jet that was damaged beyond repair, and it has as many as 25 more on order. The Air Force said it will find a way to make use of the retired jet, such as training mechanics.

The jet was flying at an altitude of 330 meters (1,082 feet) when it reportedly struck an eagle over North Chungcheong province, in central South Korea. The bird was sucked into the plane’s air intake, damaging systems required for navigation and operating landing gear. The pilot made an emergency belly landing at a base in Seosan, about 80km (50 miles) southwest of Seoul.

South Korea’s military has used its F-35As in joint drills with US troops this year, including a show of force carried out hours after North Korea conducted a missile test in March.

The F-35 program has been plagued by cost overruns, malfunctions and delays. Some versions of the jet were temporarily grounded for safety inspections last year, after a crash in Texas. The US F-35 fleet’s mission capable rate – the percentage of time, on average, that an aircraft was ready to perform its assigned task – was 55% as of March 2023, according to the US Government Accountability Office.

READ MORE: US ‘loses’ F-35 stealth fighter

Top stories

RT Features

The antidote to attempts at cancelling Russia: How a 2000s pop hit, fur hats and Slavic style have captivated Western youngsters
The antidote to attempts at cancelling Russia: How a 2000s pop hit, fur hats and Slavic style have captivated Western youngsters FEATURE
Jihad from the deep: Can Israel handle this secret advantage of Hamas?
Jihad from the deep: Can Israel handle this secret advantage of Hamas? FEATURE
Russia seizes the initiative: Has the Ukraine conflict entered its endgame?
Russia seizes the initiative: Has the Ukraine conflict entered its endgame? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The antidote to attempts at cancelling Russia: How a 2000s pop hit, fur hats and Slavic style have captivated Western youngsters
The antidote to attempts at cancelling Russia: How a 2000s pop hit, fur hats and Slavic style have captivated Western youngsters FEATURE
Jihad from the deep: Can Israel handle this secret advantage of Hamas?
Jihad from the deep: Can Israel handle this secret advantage of Hamas? FEATURE
Russia seizes the initiative: Has the Ukraine conflict entered its endgame?
Russia seizes the initiative: Has the Ukraine conflict entered its endgame? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Gaza and ‘thought crimes’
0:00
24:42
Native legacy: Exploring Kamchatka's ethnic melting pot
0:00
28:3
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies