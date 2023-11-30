icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
30 Nov, 2023 00:24
HomeWorld News

Musk delivers harsh rebuke to X advertising boycott (VIDEO)

“Go f**k yourself,” the tech mogul said in a live interview
Musk delivers harsh rebuke to X advertising boycott (VIDEO)
A woman holds a smartphone displaying the logo of US social network X (formerly Twitter), in Nantes, western France, on November 29, 2023. ©  Loic Venance / AFP

Anyone who tries to pressure X (formerly Twitter) through advertising can “go f**k yourself,” the platform’s owner, tech billionaire Elon Musk, said on Wednesday.

New York Times columnist Andrew Ross Sorkin asked Musk at the DealBook Summit event on Wednesday whether his recent trip to Israel was “an apology tour” prompted by allegations of anti-Semitism on X that caused many major advertisers to ditch the platform.

“I hope they stop. Don’t advertise,” Musk responded, to Sorkin’s shock. “If someone’s going to try to blackmail me with advertising, blackmail me with money? Go f**k yourself.”

“Go. F**k. Yourself. Is that clear? I hope it is,” he added. “That’s how I feel. Don’t advertise.”

Musk bought Twitter last year for an estimated $44 billion, objecting to the platform’s censorship. He has since rebranded it to X, fired much of the staff, and unbanned many accounts in the name of promoting free speech.

Earlier this month, several major corporations pulled their ads from X, following a report by the advocacy group Media Matters for America (MMFA) that claimed the platform displayed them next to “pro-Nazi” and “anti-Semitic” content.

Musk responds to Hamas invitation
Read more
Musk responds to Hamas invitation

X responded by publishing an analysis showing that Media Matters manipulated the algorithms with fake accounts to falsify its claims. Musk has filed a lawsuit against the Democrat-linked operation.

On Monday, Musk visited Israel and met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog. Netanyahu lectured Musk on the “death cult” of Hamas, while Herzog insisted that X must crack down on “Jew hate.” Musk also visited Kfar Aza, the settlement near Gaza that was attacked by Hamas on October 7, and was shown the 44-minute film Israel had put together to showcase the Palestinian militant group’s atrocities. 

After Netanyahu compared Israel’s military activities in Gaza to what the Allies had to do with Germany and Japan in the Second World War, Musk agreed on the need for “taking out the terrorists and those intent on murder,” but said Israel should “help those that remain, which is what happened in Germany and Japan.”

On Tuesday, Hamas issued a public invitation for Musk to visit Gaza, in the interest of “objectivity and credibility.” The tech mogul replied on X that it “seems a bit dangerous there right now.”

Top stories

RT Features

Jihad from the deep: Can Israel handle this secret advantage of Hamas?
Jihad from the deep: Can Israel handle this secret advantage of Hamas? FEATURE
Russia seizes the initiative: Has the Ukraine conflict entered its endgame?
Russia seizes the initiative: Has the Ukraine conflict entered its endgame? FEATURE
Camera, action: Moscow woos Bollywood with a soft power weapon of the new, multipolar world
Camera, action: Moscow woos Bollywood with a soft power weapon of the new, multipolar world FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Jihad from the deep: Can Israel handle this secret advantage of Hamas?
Jihad from the deep: Can Israel handle this secret advantage of Hamas? FEATURE
Russia seizes the initiative: Has the Ukraine conflict entered its endgame?
Russia seizes the initiative: Has the Ukraine conflict entered its endgame? FEATURE
Camera, action: Moscow woos Bollywood with a soft power weapon of the new, multipolar world
Camera, action: Moscow woos Bollywood with a soft power weapon of the new, multipolar world FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Possible peace?
0:00
25:3
On the campaign trail again – one year out
0:00
24:55
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies