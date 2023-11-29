icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
29 Nov, 2023 13:24
HomeWorld News

Australia apologizes to pharma victims

The thalidomide scandal was “one of the darkest chapters” in the country’s history, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has said
Australia apologizes to pharma victims
Anthony Albanese takes part in an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in San Francisco, California, November 17, 2023 ©  AFP / Kent Nishimura

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has offered a national apology to victims to thalidomide, the morning sickness drug that caused birth defects in around 100,000 babies worldwide. The apology marks the first time that the Australian government has acknowledged a role in the scandal.

“To the survivors – we apologize for the pain thalidomide has inflicted on each and every one of you each and every day. We are sorry. We are more sorry than we can say,” Albanese addressed a group of survivors in parliament on Wednesday. 

“This apology takes in one of the darkest chapters in Australia's medical history,” he stated.

Developed by German drugmaker Grunenthal, thalidomide was marketed between 1957 and 1961 as a cure for morning sickness during pregnancy and as a non-addictive sleeping tablet. Shortly after it was brought to market, thalidomide was found to cause birth defects including shortened or missing limbs, while other pregnancies were terminated prematurely by the drug, and some children exposed to it in the womb died before reaching puberty.

65 years on, the battle for justice for thalidomide survivors continues
Read more
65 years on, the battle for justice for thalidomide survivors continues

Estimates from the Thalidomide Trust suggest around 100,000 thalidomide babies were born globally. It is unclear how many were affected in Australia, but a 2019 report by the senate in Canberra found that 20% of the country’s cases could have been avoided if the government had acted sooner to take the drug out of circulation. The government never admitted liability, but offered survivors one-time payments of up to AU$500,000 ($332,000) and annual compensation of up to AU$60,000 in 2019.

Similar redress schemes were implemented in Canada in 1991 and the UK in 2010. Grunethal acknowledges its role in the scandal, but has never admitted legal liability. Several Grunethal officials were charged with negligent homicide in the late 1960s, but the firm settled out of court and agreed to contribute to a charitable foundation for victims.



Top stories

RT Features

Russia seizes the initiative: Has the Ukraine conflict entered its endgame?
Russia seizes the initiative: Has the Ukraine conflict entered its endgame? FEATURE
Camera, action: Moscow woos Bollywood with a soft power weapon of the new, multipolar world
Camera, action: Moscow woos Bollywood with a soft power weapon of the new, multipolar world FEATURE
New Jerusalem: US and Israeli solution to the Palestine problem risks a new major war in the region
New Jerusalem: US and Israeli solution to the Palestine problem risks a new major war in the region FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Russia seizes the initiative: Has the Ukraine conflict entered its endgame?
Russia seizes the initiative: Has the Ukraine conflict entered its endgame? FEATURE
Camera, action: Moscow woos Bollywood with a soft power weapon of the new, multipolar world
Camera, action: Moscow woos Bollywood with a soft power weapon of the new, multipolar world FEATURE
New Jerusalem: US and Israeli solution to the Palestine problem risks a new major war in the region
New Jerusalem: US and Israeli solution to the Palestine problem risks a new major war in the region FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Possible peace?
0:00
25:3
On the campaign trail again – one year out
0:00
24:55
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies