icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
27 Nov, 2023 21:18
HomeWorld News

First human case of new illness found in UK

The virus is similar to a pathogen that until now has been found only in British pigs
First human case of new illness found in UK
©  Getty Images

Public health authorities have detected the first human case of a new strain of swine flu circulating in the UK. While the patient recovered after suffering only mild symptoms, a swine flu pandemic in 2009 killed almost 20,000 people worldwide.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) announced the discovery on Monday, stating in a press release that the illness, a variant of the H1N2 virus, was discovered during routine testing. 

The virus is distinct from the H1N2 variant that sporadically affects humans around the world, and is similar to a strain normally found in British pigs. The patient experienced a mild illness and fully recovered, the UKHSA said.

“Investigations are underway to learn how the individual acquired the infection and to assess whether there are any further associated cases,” UKHSA Incident Director Meera Chand said. “We are working rapidly to trace close contacts and reduce any potential spread.”

China responds to WHO fears of mystery child illness
Read more
China responds to WHO fears of mystery child illness

The announcement came a day after China’s National Health Commission said that a recent surge in pneumonia cases among children was caused by known pathogens and not a new kind of virus. Last week, the World Health Organization (WHO) formally requested that Beijing explain the rise in infections, which has prompted the country’s health ministry to order the opening of additional clinics in affected areas.

In 2009, a strain of influenza known as H1N1 spread from Mexico and infected between half a million and 1.4 billion people worldwide, according to various estimates. Although the virus contained genetic material from pig-, bird-, and human-borne viruses, it was commonly called “swine flu.” The WHO recorded 18,449 laboratory-confirmed deaths during the pandemic, although unconfirmed estimates put the death toll more than ten times higher.



Top stories

RT Features

The green scam: How electric vehicles harm the environment that they’re supposed to save
The green scam: How electric vehicles harm the environment that they’re supposed to save FEATURE
Ages of terror: Here’s why Africans hate France 
Ages of terror: Here’s why Africans hate France  FEATURE
Israeli billions, Mossad and Houthi revenge: Why was a cargo ship seized in the Red Sea?
Israeli billions, Mossad and Houthi revenge: Why was a cargo ship seized in the Red Sea? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The green scam: How electric vehicles harm the environment that they’re supposed to save
The green scam: How electric vehicles harm the environment that they’re supposed to save FEATURE
Ages of terror: Here’s why Africans hate France 
Ages of terror: Here’s why Africans hate France  FEATURE
Israeli billions, Mossad and Houthi revenge: Why was a cargo ship seized in the Red Sea?
Israeli billions, Mossad and Houthi revenge: Why was a cargo ship seized in the Red Sea? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Almost 1 billion people are starving: Why is world hunger spiraling out of control?
0:00
28:10
CrossTalk Bullhorns: After ceasefire?
0:00
26:16
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies