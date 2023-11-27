icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
27 Nov, 2023 15:51
HomeWorld News

China rubbishes Western media’s Crimea claim

The Washington Post’s reporting on a secret Chinese-Russian tunnel project is “baseless,” Beijing has declared
China rubbishes Western media’s Crimea claim
Construction work takes place on the Crimean Bridge near Crimea, Russia, March 14, 2018 ©  AFP / Yuri Kochetkov

Reports of a Chinese-Russian project to build a tunnel between Crimea and the Russian mainland are “baseless,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin has said. Citing Ukrainian spies, the Washington Post claimed last week that executives from both countries have met to plan the tunnel.

According to the American newspaper, “Russian and Chinese business executives with government ties” have met on several occasions since early October to discuss the project, which would see an underwater tunnel constructed under the Kerch Strait. The strait is currently traversed by the 19-kilometer-long Crimean Bridge, which has been attacked multiple times by Ukrainian forces since last February.

Emails obtained by Ukraine’s security services and handed over by “Ukrainian officials hoping to expose the project and China’s potential involvement” reveal that Chinese Railway Construction Corporation (CRCC) executives expressed their willingness to participate in the project, the Post claimed. In these emails, the executives allegedly discussed the establishment of shell companies to avoid Western sanctions.

Russia to build new railway to Crimea 
Read more
Russia to build new railway to Crimea 

Asked about the allegations on Monday, Wang said that he would “not comment on the baseless reports.” 

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was equally dismissive, stating on Friday that the story “is not worth even commenting on.” Peskov added that it was not befitting of the Washington Post “to write such nonsense.” 

Aside from exposing Chinese businessmen and officials to US and EU sanctions, the project would expose construction teams to the risk of Ukrainian attacks. The Russian military regularly intercepts attempted drone and missile strikes on the Crimean Bridge, although Kiev’s forces have managed to hit the bridge’s parallel road and rail spans on two occasions, utilizing a truck bomb last October and naval drones this July. These attacks killed a total of seven civilians.

Moreover, an engineer told the Post that such a project would likely cost more than $5 billion, and would be a “high-risk operation” in an active conflict zone.

READ MORE: Russia’s top lawmaker hails closer ties with China

“It would be odd that either a consortium of major [People’s Republic of China] firms or the government would support such a project,” a US official involved in sanctions policy told the Post. “The project would seem like a pretty easy target for Ukrainians to destroy.” 

“There are no such plans,” Crimean regional head Sergey Aksenov wrote on Telegram on Friday, advising Western journalists not to “rush to trust Ukrainian sources, as well as the Ukrainian leadership, because, to put it mildly, there are serious doubts about their adequacy.”

“And, yes, an exclusive especially for Washington Post journalists: It’s not a tunnel that will be built, but a teleportation terminal,” he concluded.

Top stories

RT Features

The green scam: How electric vehicles harm the environment that they’re supposed to save
The green scam: How electric vehicles harm the environment that they’re supposed to save FEATURE
Ages of terror: Here’s why Africans hate France 
Ages of terror: Here’s why Africans hate France  FEATURE
Israeli billions, Mossad and Houthi revenge: Why was a cargo ship seized in the Red Sea?
Israeli billions, Mossad and Houthi revenge: Why was a cargo ship seized in the Red Sea? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The green scam: How electric vehicles harm the environment that they’re supposed to save
The green scam: How electric vehicles harm the environment that they’re supposed to save FEATURE
Ages of terror: Here’s why Africans hate France 
Ages of terror: Here’s why Africans hate France  FEATURE
Israeli billions, Mossad and Houthi revenge: Why was a cargo ship seized in the Red Sea?
Israeli billions, Mossad and Houthi revenge: Why was a cargo ship seized in the Red Sea? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Almost 1 billion people are starving: Why is world hunger spiraling out of control?
0:00
28:10
CrossTalk Bullhorns: After ceasefire?
0:00
26:16
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies