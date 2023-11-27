Knifeman apprehended outside Moscow shopping mall

The man threatened those around him, including kids, with murder, witnesses said

Police have detained a knife-wielding man near a shopping mall in a dormitory district in south-eastern Moscow on Sunday, local media has reported.

Witnesses told the Mash Telegram channel that the man had been making circles outside the Mari shopping mall in Maryino District and threatening passersby, including children, with murder.

The citizens called the police and reported the man’s aggressive behavior. Officers swiftly arrived on site, arresting the troublemaker, the outlet said.

The police officers also searched the man’s car, discovering a gun in the glove compartment, it added.

According to the SHOT Telegram channel, the suspect was identified as Aleksandr L., a 42-year-old resident of the capital.

The reasons for the man’s aggressive behavior so far remain unclear. There were no reports of anyone hurt at the scene.