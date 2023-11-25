icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Ukraine conflict could have ended in Spring 2022 – Kiev's top MP
25 Nov, 2023 02:35
HomeWorld News

George Floyd’s killer stabbed in prison – AP

Former police officer Derek Chauvin is serving a 22.5-year sentence for the 2020 killing that sparked BLM riots
George Floyd’s killer stabbed in prison – AP
FILE PHOTO: Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin addresses the court at the Hennepin County Courthouse, June 25, 2021 ©  Court TV via AP

Derek Chauvin, the ex-Minneapolis cop convicted of the on-duty murder of George Floyd, has been stabbed by a fellow inmate in federal prison, the Associated Press reported, noting that he sustained serious injuries.

The attack reportedly took place at the Federal Correctional Institution in Tucson, Arizona on Friday afternoon, a source familiar with the incident told the AP.

The US Bureau of Prisons has confirmed that an inmate was assaulted at the facility on Friday, though did not provide a name, only saying the victim received “life-saving measures” before they were taken to a hospital for treatment. The AP source added that Chauvin was “seriously injured” in the attack, though the extent of his injuries are unclear.

Chauvin was transferred to the Tucson prison from a maximum-security facility in Minnesota last year, set to serve out two sentences simultaneously: a 22.5-year conviction for Floyd’s murder and a separate 21-year sentence for violating Floyd’s civil rights.

George Floyd’s family angry at Kanye West READ MORE: George Floyd’s family angry at Kanye West

Floyd lost his life in police custody, detained on suspicion of passing off a counterfeit $20 bill at a corner store in Minneapolis. Chauvin was seen kneeling on Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes in footage of the altercation.

The video sparked nationwide outrage, with protests and riots erupting across hundreds of American cities throughout the summer of 2020.

Floyd’s final words, “I can’t breathe,” became a rallying cry for demonstrators, with the Black Lives Matter movement deeming Floyd’s death an example of “racist” policing. Medical examiners ruled that fentanyl and methamphetamine found in his system had nothing to do with his death.

Chauvin's defense team has moved to overturn his convictions, arguing their client did not cause Floyd's death, but the US Supreme Court rejected an appeal to his murder sentence last week. A separate appeal for his federal civil rights charge is still ongoing.

Top stories

RT Features

The green scam: How electric vehicles harm the environment that they’re supposed to save
The green scam: How electric vehicles harm the environment that they’re supposed to save FEATURE
Ages of terror: Here’s why Africans hate France 
Ages of terror: Here’s why Africans hate France  FEATURE
Israeli billions, Mossad and Houthi revenge: Why was a cargo ship seized in the Red Sea?
Israeli billions, Mossad and Houthi revenge: Why was a cargo ship seized in the Red Sea? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The green scam: How electric vehicles harm the environment that they’re supposed to save
The green scam: How electric vehicles harm the environment that they’re supposed to save FEATURE
Ages of terror: Here’s why Africans hate France 
Ages of terror: Here’s why Africans hate France  FEATURE
Israeli billions, Mossad and Houthi revenge: Why was a cargo ship seized in the Red Sea?
Israeli billions, Mossad and Houthi revenge: Why was a cargo ship seized in the Red Sea? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Context matters
0:00
26:20
The cost of AI development
0:00
24:42
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies