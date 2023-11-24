icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Hamas releases 13 Israeli hostages – media
24 Nov, 2023 15:19
HomeWorld News

Hamas releases 13 Israeli hostages – media

A partial truce between the warring sides went into effect earlier on Friday
Hamas releases 13 Israeli hostages – media
Destroyed buildings are seen in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel, Monday, Nov. 20, 2023. ©  AP Photo/Leo Correa

Palestinian militant group Hamas released the first set of Israeli hostages on Friday, according to national media. The group, which had been held captive in Gaza since October 7, has already crossed from Gaza into Egypt, the Times of Israel reported.

The release of the hostages was reportedly supervised by staff from the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC). The organization’s ambulances are said to have taken the group from Khan Younis in southern Gaza to the Rafah crossing on the Egyptian border.

Unverified footage shared online purports to show the ambulance convoy carrying the hostages. Israel is expected to reciprocate with the release of a number of Palestinian prisoners by the end of the day. 

The current truce is expected to last for four days, with the two sides set to exchange a total of 50 Israeli women and children for 150 Palestinian civilians held in Israeli jails.

READ MORE: Israel-Hamas ceasefire comes into effect

According to Israeli media reports, law enforcement is already preventing neighbors and reporters from gathering around the homes of some of the Palestinian prisoners slated for release, in order to deprive Hamas of a “victory picture.” The militant group has named the release of Palestinians held in Israeli jails as among its main goals in the ongoing conflict.

More than 200 people, including foreign nationals, were taken hostage by Hamas during its October 7 attack on southern Israel, which left some 1,200 people dead. According to the Palestinian militant group, a number of the hostages were killed during Israel’s retaliatory bombing campaign in Gaza.
Weeks of airstrikes and artillery shelling of the enclave, followed by a land incursion by Israeli forces, have caused widespread destruction. Nearly 15,000 Palestinians, including some 6,000 children, have been killed, according to local health officials.

Top stories

RT Features

The green scam: How electric vehicles harm the environment that they’re supposed to save
The green scam: How electric vehicles harm the environment that they’re supposed to save FEATURE
Ages of terror: Here’s why Africans hate France 
Ages of terror: Here’s why Africans hate France  FEATURE
Israeli billions, Mossad and Houthi revenge: Why was a cargo ship seized in the Red Sea?
Israeli billions, Mossad and Houthi revenge: Why was a cargo ship seized in the Red Sea? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The green scam: How electric vehicles harm the environment that they’re supposed to save
The green scam: How electric vehicles harm the environment that they’re supposed to save FEATURE
Ages of terror: Here’s why Africans hate France 
Ages of terror: Here’s why Africans hate France  FEATURE
Israeli billions, Mossad and Houthi revenge: Why was a cargo ship seized in the Red Sea?
Israeli billions, Mossad and Houthi revenge: Why was a cargo ship seized in the Red Sea? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Context matters
0:00
26:20
The cost of AI development
0:00
24:42
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies