Who is Geert Wilders, the Netherlands' potential right-wing prime minister?

Although he considers himself a liberal, the politician has been an outspoken critic of Islam and faced death threats for his views
Who is Geert Wilders, the Netherlands’ potential right-wing prime minister?
FILE PHOTO: Geert Wilders speaks to journalists outside the Dutch National Bank in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, May 12, 2014

Geert Wilders is a stalwart of the Dutch opposition, whose controversial views on immigration and Islam have seen him live under police protection for nearly two decades. Now, after a decisive election victory, he could be the next prime minister of the Netherlands.

Wilders’ Party for Freedom (PVV) won 37 seats in Wednesday’s general election, more than doubling its presence in parliament and making it the country’s largest party. After decades in opposition, Wilders declared in his victory speech that he intends to form a government, and is “confident that [he] can reach an agreement” with the mainstream right, which has for years balked at working with the PVV.

