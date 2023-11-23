icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
23 Nov, 2023 13:01
HomeWorld News

Another Russian neighbor could close border

Norway is considering the move as Finland accuses Moscow of exacerbating the migrant crisis
Another Russian neighbor could close border
©  Getty Images/golfer2015

Norway could close its border crossing with Russia, Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store has said, according to TV2. The potential move comes amid worsening relations between the Scandinavian states and Russia, with Finland set to close all but one border crossing with its eastern neighbor.

Norway’s Storskog checkpoint is the only one on its roughly 200km border with Russia. Speaking to the press on Wednesday, Store announced that Oslo would close the crossing “if necessary.”

Finland has already said it will close every border crossing with Russia apart from the northernmost Raja-Jooseppi checkpoint. The checkpoints in Kuusamo, Salla, and Vartius will be closed as of midnight Friday, November 24, following the closure of four others last week. This was due to an alleged increase in the number of migrants – mostly from the Middle East and Africa – attempting to cross into Finland from Russia.

Helsinki’s defense minister, Antti Hakkanen, accused Russia of attempting to “accelerate the migrant crisis in Europe and destabilize its unity,” a claim which Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova dismissed as “completely baseless.”

EU country to further close border with Russia
Read more
EU country to further close border with Russia

Last week, Norway’s minister of justice, Emilie Enger Mehl, told national news agency NTB that “it may be appropriate for us to close the border at short notice if necessary.” She added that traffic at the Storskog checkpoint has remained low throughout the autumn. 

Hundreds of Finnish citizens, many of whom have relatives living in Russia, protested the closing of the checkpoints, according to national outlet Yle. One of protesters was quoted as saying that “we have the right to family ties. It is very cruel to make such a decision before Christmas.”

Finland became NATO’s newest member when it joined the US-led military bloc in April. Its membership was originally set to be decided in a referendum by President Sauli Niinisto. However, the government went ahead with the decision anyway, citing opinion polls.

Zakharova said on Telegram that “when the time came for action, they didn’t ask the public, and did exactly what Washington told them… or did I miss something, and the referendum on Finland joining NATO happened after all?”

Top stories

RT Features

Israeli billions, Mossad and Houthi revenge: Why was a cargo ship seized in the Red Sea?
Israeli billions, Mossad and Houthi revenge: Why was a cargo ship seized in the Red Sea? FEATURE
The heart of Moscow, Russian nature, and a Kalashnikov in your hands: How to experience Russia in one week
The heart of Moscow, Russian nature, and a Kalashnikov in your hands: How to experience Russia in one week FEATURE
‘Tribal’ supercop: This policewoman goes the extra mile to fight militants and drug mafia
‘Tribal’ supercop: This policewoman goes the extra mile to fight militants and drug mafia FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Israeli billions, Mossad and Houthi revenge: Why was a cargo ship seized in the Red Sea?
Israeli billions, Mossad and Houthi revenge: Why was a cargo ship seized in the Red Sea? FEATURE
The heart of Moscow, Russian nature, and a Kalashnikov in your hands: How to experience Russia in one week
The heart of Moscow, Russian nature, and a Kalashnikov in your hands: How to experience Russia in one week FEATURE
‘Tribal’ supercop: This policewoman goes the extra mile to fight militants and drug mafia
‘Tribal’ supercop: This policewoman goes the extra mile to fight militants and drug mafia FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The cost of AI development
0:00
24:42
CrossTalk: Exit plans 
0:00
25:3
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies