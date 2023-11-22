icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
22 Nov, 2023 22:01
Right wing set for Dutch election victory – exit poll

Geert Wilders’ PVV has more than doubled its presence in parliament, according to an exit poll
Geert Wilders, leader of the Party for Freedom, known as PVV, addresses his supporters after announcement of the first preliminary results of general elections in The Hague, Netherlands, November 22, 2023 ©  AP / Peter Dejong

The right-wing Party For Freedom (PVV) has taken a commanding lead in the Dutch general election, winning 35 parliamentary seats compared to the Green-Labour alliance’s 26, according to an early exit poll.

Released half an hour after voting closed on Wednesday night, the poll showed the PVV winning 35 seats, the Green-Labour alliance winning 26, and retiring Prime Minister Mark Rutte’s People's Party for Freedom and Democracy (VVD) taking 23. The newly-formed New Social Contract, a centrist party, is projected to come in fourth place with 20 seats.

Should the results remain unchanged, the PVV will emerge as the largest faction in parliament. The party won 17 seats in 2021’s general election, losing some of the right-wing vote to the then-ascendant Forum for Democracy (FvD). However, Wednesday’s exit poll showed the FvD on track to lose five of its eight seats.

PVV Leader Geert Wilders published a video of himself celebrating, exclaiming “thirty-five!” as the results were broadcast on the Netherlands’ NOS network.

READ MORE: ‘Anti-globalist’ Dutch politician hit on head with bottle (VIDEO)

Despite Wilders’ jubilation, he will likely be unable to form a government, as most of the Netherlands’ mainstream parties have ruled out working with the PVV. Wilders’ party supports restrictions on Muslim immigration and the closure of mosques, although Wilders toned down his usually fiery rhetoric in the runup to this year’s vote.

