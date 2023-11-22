US-Canada border crossings closed after ‘attempted terrorist attack’ – media

The FBI is investigating a vehicle explosion near Rainbow Bridge which injured at least one person

Four border crossings between Canada and western New York state were closed after a vehicle exploded at a tollbooth crossing into the US via Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls in what sources told Fox News was an attempted terrorist attack on Wednesday.

Explosives were allegedly found in the vehicle, which was attempting to drive into the border officer building, according to the news outlet.

The FBI’s Buffalo Field Office said it is investigating what it called a “vehicle explosion” in coordination with local law enforcement, describing the situation as “very fluid” in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Witnesses told local news outlet the Niagara Gazette that the car sped the wrong way into the border crossing’s inspection booths and exploded.

A 27-year-old man has reportedly been taken to Niagara Falls Memorial Hospital with minor injuries, said to include back pain and minor cuts. The two people in the car that exploded are said to have died, while one border officer was injured.

The incident occurred at 11:51am local time, according to the Niagara International Transportation Technology Coalition, and took place on the American side of the bridge.

In addition to Rainbow Bridge, authorities closed Peace Bridge, Lewiston-Queenston Bridge, and Whirlpool Bridge to investigate the incident. Border crossings were especially busy ahead of the US’ Thanksgiving holiday, which takes place on Thursday. According to Fox News’ sources, government buildings in the area have also been evacuated.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul is en route to Buffalo to meet with law enforcement and first responders, according to a statement from her office. New York State Police are “actively working with the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force to monitor all points of entry to New York,” she said.

