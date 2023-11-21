BRICS asked to label Israel ‘terrorist’ state

The Iranian president requested that West Jerusalem’s alleged war crimes be investigated and the blockade of Gaza be broken

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi called on the BRICS nations to designate the Israeli government and its military as terrorist organizations over their alleged war crimes against the Palestinians. He submitted the request to the group’s online Extraordinary Joint Meeting on the Middle East Situation in Gaza on Tuesday.

Iran, which officially becomes a member of BRICS in January, had requested the emergency summit to discuss Israel’s war in Gaza. Raisi urged members to use their influence to break Israel’s “siege” of Gaza and ensure the safe delivery of humanitarian aid.

“It is necessary that this fake regime be recognized as a terrorist regime and its army be regarded as a terrorist organization,” he said, imploring the bloc’s members to recognize the Palestinian state’s right to self-defense while cutting ties with West Jerusalem.

“With regards to the constant crimes [committed] by and the racist nature of the fake Israeli regime, free nations [of the world] expect all governments especially BRICS members to immediately put the issue of the severance of political, economic and military ties with the regime high on the agenda,” Raisi continued.

BRICS nations should also open an inquiry into Israel’s alleged use of illegal white phosphorus and other banned weapons against civilians, the Iranian president suggested.

Iran, Raisi said, will support South Africa’s joint effort – filed with four other countries on Friday in the International Criminal Court – to investigate whether war crimes had been committed in Gaza. However, he suggested the filing should also hold the US responsible for Israel’s murder of children in the enclave.

Israel has killed over 13,500 Palestinians in Gaza since declaring war on Hamas last month, including at least 5,600 children, according to Palestinian health officials. At least 6,000 more residents of the enclave are said to be missing. Israel has framed the unprecedented bombardment of the blockaded territory as a justified response to Hamas’ surprise cross-border attack, which left 1,200 Israelis dead on October 7.

Leaders of the BRICS member countries and incoming members Saudi Arabia, Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the UAE attended Tuesday’s virtual summit hosted by South Africa. While attendees were expected to publish a joint declaration regarding the conflict, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Tuesday that diplomats had not had time to draft the statement. Instead, most countries opted to release individual statements, with most calling for some form of ceasefire.