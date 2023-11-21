icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
21 Nov, 2023 02:07
HomeWorld News

US offers ‘sedative pill’ to collapsing Ukraine – Moscow

The Pentagon has unveiled a new aid package amid Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's visit to Kiev
US offers ‘sedative pill’ to collapsing Ukraine – Moscow
FILE PHOTO ©  Ezra Acayan / Getty Images

Washington has announced yet another military aid package for Ukraine worth some $100 million, after the Pentagon warned earlier this month that it was running critically low on funds allocated for Kiev and would soon be forced to begin reducing the tranches.

The latest package, announced on Monday, will include one High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) with additional ammunition, as well as Stinger anti-aircraft missiles and an unknown number of 155mm and 105mm artillery rounds. On top of that, the US military will supply Kiev’s forces with cold weather gear, TOW missiles and small arms ammunition.

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin paid an unannounced visit to Kiev on Monday, during which he held talks with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky and once again promised “the United States’ steadfast support for Ukraine.”

Ukraine ‘utterly dependent’ on US aid – Treasury secretary READ MORE: Ukraine ‘utterly dependent’ on US aid – Treasury secretary

Russian officials called Austin’s visit a “mission of moral support,” while Moscow’s ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov said the newly-announced “deadly gift” is designed to convince Ukrainian officials that “they are still in the game and masters count on them.”

“The message about another American arms supply to the regime is nothing more but a sedative pill prepared by overseas ‘benefactors’ for Zelensky. The situation on the front and in the Ukrainian state institutions is on the verge of complete collapse,” Antonov noted.

Ukraine is completely reliant on US aid for the functioning of both its military and civil society, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen admitted on Monday, claiming that military assistance to Ukraine was a “critical priority” for US national security.

Zelensky’s top aide criticizes slow delivery of Western arms READ MORE: Zelensky’s top aide criticizes slow delivery of Western arms

However, the Pentagon has already spent most of more than $60 billion allocated for Kiev, with only around $1 billion left. “We have had to meter out our support for Ukraine,” deputy Defense Department spokeswoman Sabrina Singh told reporters earlier this month, adding that, although the Pentagon will continue sending military aid packages, they are “getting smaller.”

Both the Pentagon and the White House have urged Congress to pass a new spending bill which includes aid for Ukraine so the supplies can continue, but no such legislation has been adopted so far.

Top stories

RT Features

The heart of Moscow, Russian nature, and Kalashnikov in your hands: How to experience all facets of Russia in one week
The heart of Moscow, Russian nature, and Kalashnikov in your hands: How to experience all facets of Russia in one week FEATURE
‘Tribal’ supercop: This policewoman goes extra mile to fight militants and drug mafia
‘Tribal’ supercop: This policewoman goes extra mile to fight militants and drug mafia FEATURE
His Highness’ headache: What’s wrong with Britain’s Africa policy?
His Highness’ headache: What’s wrong with Britain’s Africa policy? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The heart of Moscow, Russian nature, and Kalashnikov in your hands: How to experience all facets of Russia in one week
The heart of Moscow, Russian nature, and Kalashnikov in your hands: How to experience all facets of Russia in one week FEATURE
‘Tribal’ supercop: This policewoman goes extra mile to fight militants and drug mafia
‘Tribal’ supercop: This policewoman goes extra mile to fight militants and drug mafia FEATURE
His Highness’ headache: What’s wrong with Britain’s Africa policy?
His Highness’ headache: What’s wrong with Britain’s Africa policy? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Thailand elections
0:00
25:22
CrossTalk Bullhorns: Extreme hypocrisy
0:00
26:32
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies