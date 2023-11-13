icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Relentless bombing, urban combat, countless deaths: Live Updates on Israel-Hamas war
13 Nov, 2023 20:38
Pro-Palestine protests ‘anti-Semitic’ – Israeli ambassador

Those saying “the world should be purged” are not defending Muslims so much as seeking to destroy Jews, Israel’s envoy to Russia declares
Pro-Palestine protests ‘anti-Semitic’ – Israeli ambassador
FILE PHOTO: A pro-PAlestinian demonstration is held in San Francisco, US, on November 12, 2023. ©  Global Look Press / Michael Ho Wai Lee

Demonstrations in support of Palestinians trapped in Gaza amid the ongoing escalation between Israel and Hamas are nothing but “manifestations of anti-Semitism,” Alexander Ben Zvi, West Jerusalem’s ambassador to Moscow, told journalists on Monday.

Large pro-Palestinian rallies have regularly occurred in various parts of the world since Israel launched its military operation against Gaza in response to an attack by Hamas on October 7.

On Sunday, a crowd of pro-Palestinian protesters marched on the home of US President Joe Biden, accusing him of supporting Palestinian “genocide.” As many as 300,000 people joined a march in support of Palestine in London on the same day.

“Those [demonstrations] are not pro-Muslim … but are specifically anti-Israeli, anti-Jewish,” Ben Zvi said, according to Russia’s RBK news outlet. “They are not just against Israel … it’s a new type of anti-Semitism.”

The diplomat then referred to the ‘From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free’ slogan, which has become popular among pro-Palestinian protesters. “And where will Israel be? … In the sea? This points to the destruction of the State of Israel,” he said.

The ambassador also warned that his nation would not go down without a fight and Jews “would no longer die in concentration camps … we will defend ourselves and our enemies will pay a heavy price.”

Some 1,200 Israelis – mostly civilians – were killed in the Hamas attack in early October. In response, West Jerusalem launched a massive bombing campaign against Gaza, followed by a ground operation, which has claimed more than 10,800 Palestinian lives so far, according to the World Health Organization.

