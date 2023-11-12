icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Relentless bombing, urban combat, countless deaths: Live Updates on Israel-Hamas war
12 Nov, 2023 23:02
HomeWorld News

Ukraine hoping for Trump-Zelensky call – media

Former US president has already rejected one meeting invitation from the Ukrainian leader
Ukraine hoping for Trump-Zelensky call – media
FILE PHOTO ©  AFP / Saul Loeb

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky is eager to negotiate with former US President Donald Trump directly just in case the Republican frontrunner retakes the White House in 2024, an insider source in Kiev told Ukrainian outlet Strana on Sunday.

An individual close to Zelensky’s office reasoned that Trump, as the de facto 2024 presidential nominee for the Republican Party, effectively controls the flow of foreign aid to Ukraine, since Republicans hold the majority in the House of Representatives and the House has been responsible for blocking the White House’s efforts to continue funding the Ukrainian conflict. 

Zelensky’s cabinet “understands this, and therefore is trying to organize a direct conversation between Trump and Zelensky,” the source told Strana.

Trump publicly turned down a previous invitation from Zelensky to visit Kiev earlier this month, explaining that he was concerned it would be “inappropriate” to go to Ukraine as Zelensky was currently “dealing with” Trump’s successor and 2024 rival, President Joe Biden, and Trump “would not want to create a conflict of interest.”

Trump rejects Zelensky appeal READ MORE: Trump rejects Zelensky appeal

The Ukrainian president had issued the invitation publicly as a challenge to Trump regarding the latter’s boast that he could end the conflict between Russia and Ukraine in just 24 hours if reelected president in 2024. Zelensky in turn declared that if Trump would just come to Kiev, he would need just 24 minutes to convince the American that “he can’t manage this war. He can’t bring peace because of the [Russian President Vladimir] Putin.” 

While Zelensky at the time praised Biden for coming to visit, the Democrat’s reelection in 2024 is anything but certain, with polls showing Trump pulling further and further ahead of his rival despite the Republican’s legal troubles. Dozens of felony charges against Trump could potentially put him behind bars for six lifetimes – a fact he has not hesitated to use for fundraising purposes.

Ukraine will fight without US – Zelensky READ MORE: Ukraine will fight without US – Zelensky

After sending over $75 billion to Ukraine over the last two years, the US has nearly exhausted the funds it set aside for the conflict, and a growing faction in Congress is eager to draw the line at any further aid to Kiev.  

Biden’s proposed $100 billion national security package – which included $61.4 billion earmarked for Ukraine – flopped in Congress last month when House Speaker Mike Johnson demanded separate bills to fund the conflicts in Ukraine and Israel. 

Top stories

RT Features

Angola Avante: How this proud African nation destroyed the oldest colonial empire
Angola Avante: How this proud African nation destroyed the oldest colonial empire FEATURE
‘Terrorist’ economy: Washington is prepared to create a new financial disaster for the whole world
‘Terrorist’ economy: Washington is prepared to create a new financial disaster for the whole world FEATURE
‘Israel targets journalists intentionally’: Gaza reporters share their stories with RT
‘Israel targets journalists intentionally’: Gaza reporters share their stories with RT FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Angola Avante: How this proud African nation destroyed the oldest colonial empire
Angola Avante: How this proud African nation destroyed the oldest colonial empire FEATURE
‘Terrorist’ economy: Washington is prepared to create a new financial disaster for the whole world
‘Terrorist’ economy: Washington is prepared to create a new financial disaster for the whole world FEATURE
‘Israel targets journalists intentionally’: Gaza reporters share their stories with RT
‘Israel targets journalists intentionally’: Gaza reporters share their stories with RT FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Resistance & persistence ? Ramzy Baroud, non-resident senior research fellow, CIGA, Istanbul Zaim University
0:00
29:26
The Palestine laboratory
0:00
27:48
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies