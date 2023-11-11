icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Relentless bombing, urban combat, countless deaths: Live Updates on Israel-Hamas war
11 Nov, 2023 22:03
HomeWorld News

US military aircraft crashes in Mediterranean

The Pentagon insist the mysterious “mishap” happened during a routine training flight
US military aircraft crashes in Mediterranean
The Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group sails alongside the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group in support of operations in the Mediterranean Sea, Nov. 3, 2023 ©  US Navy photo

An unspecified American military aircraft has crashed in the eastern Mediterranean, US European Command announced on Saturday. Washington has recently deployed two aircraft carrier groups to the region as a deterrence measure amid the ongoing Israeli war in Gaza.

The aircraft was conducting a training flight on Friday evening, when it “suffered a mishap and went down,” EUCOM said in a brief statement. The Pentagon did not provide any additional information about the type of the aircraft, how many people were aboard or whether the incident took place over land or sea.

“However, we can definitively say that the aircraft sortie was purely related to training and there are no indications of hostile activity,” EUCOM added. “Out of respect for the families affected, we will not release further information on the personnel involved at this time.”

US warship shoots down missiles and drones near Israel – Pentagon READ MORE: US warship shoots down missiles and drones near Israel – Pentagon

In addition to several airbases in the region, the US military also has the USS Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group operating in the eastern Mediterranean. The second strike group, headed by the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower, was also in the area recently, but has since passed through the Suez Canal to the Middle East to better “deter hostile actions against Israel or any efforts toward widening this war following Hamas's attack on Israel.”

In another mishap last year, an F-18 Super Hornet carried aboard the USS Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier “blew overboard” due to “unexpected heavy weather” during a replenishment mission in the Mediterranean. The jet sank thousands of meters beneath the sea, but was recovered a month later.

Top stories

RT Features

Angola Avante: How this proud African nation destroyed the oldest colonial empire
Angola Avante: How this proud African nation destroyed the oldest colonial empire FEATURE
‘Terrorist’ economy: Washington is prepared to create a new financial disaster for the whole world
‘Terrorist’ economy: Washington is prepared to create a new financial disaster for the whole world FEATURE
‘Israel targets journalists intentionally’: Gaza reporters share their stories with RT
‘Israel targets journalists intentionally’: Gaza reporters share their stories with RT FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Angola Avante: How this proud African nation destroyed the oldest colonial empire
Angola Avante: How this proud African nation destroyed the oldest colonial empire FEATURE
‘Terrorist’ economy: Washington is prepared to create a new financial disaster for the whole world
‘Terrorist’ economy: Washington is prepared to create a new financial disaster for the whole world FEATURE
‘Israel targets journalists intentionally’: Gaza reporters share their stories with RT
‘Israel targets journalists intentionally’: Gaza reporters share their stories with RT FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The Palestine laboratory
0:00
27:48
Gaza-Israel history (Part 2)
0:00
26:25
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies