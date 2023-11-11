icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Relentless bombing, urban combat, countless deaths: Live Updates on Israel-Hamas war
11 Nov, 2023 10:38
HomeWorld News

EU has 4 million Ukrainian refugees – Eurostat

Germany and Poland continue to top the list, hosting 1.2 million and 958,000 asylum seekers respectively
EU has 4 million Ukrainian refugees – Eurostat
FILE PHOTO: Refugees fleeing Ukraine arrive at the border train station of Zahony, Hungary. ©  Christopher Furlong / Getty Images

The number of Ukrainian asylum seekers in the EU continues to soar, reaching 4.2 million people registered in the bloc and eligible for various social benefits, officials said on Friday.

According to the EU’s statistics service Eurostat, as of late September, the number of Ukrainians who fled to the bloc and are now benefitting from its temporary protection scheme rose by almost 32,000 or 0.8%, with the bulk of this number received by Germany and the Netherlands.

Some countries, including the Czech Republic, France, Poland, and Slovenia, however, have seen a slight decrease in the number of those arriving and registering for protection-scheme benefits.

According to EU data, Germany has become the main destination for Ukrainian refugees, hosting nearly 1.2 million people. It is followed by Ukraine’s neighbor Poland (958,000), and the Czech Republic (357,000).

Ukrainian refugees in Germany prefer benefits to work – Spiegel
Read more
Ukrainian refugees in Germany prefer benefits to work – Spiegel

However, Russia has also emerged as a major destination for Ukrainian refugees. According to Vassily Nebenzia, Moscow’s permanent representative to the UN, since February 2022 several Russian regions have received more than five million people from Ukraine and Donbass.

Shortly after the start of the conflict, the EU invoked the Temporary Protection Directive which grants Ukrainian citizens the right to free or subsidized housing, medical care, employment, and education on the bloc’s territory.

However, several EU nations, including Poland and the Czech Republic, have tightened their rules for Ukrainian refugees. Since March, Warsaw has allowed Ukrainians to live in temporary housing free of charge for 120 days after their arrival. Meanwhile, news outlet Seznam Zpravy reported in August that Prague had tightened its rules for providing aid to Ukrainians while cutting the relevant government spend by more than a third.

Earlier this month, German daily Der Spiegel also reported that despite Berlin’s efforts to integrate Ukrainians into society, many new arrivals have been reluctant to find a job in the country. One senior official partly attributed the development to the decision to allow Ukrainians to receive citizenship allowances (€502 a month) instead of those for asylum seekers (€410 per month), suggesting that it might have had a demotivating effect.

The EU is providing benefits to millions of Ukrainians while reeling from a surging number of migrants from elsewhere, particularly from the Middle East and Africa. According to EU data, it has registered more than 160,000 irregular arrivals in 2023 alone.

Top stories

RT Features

Angola Avante: How this proud African nation destroyed the oldest colonial empire
Angola Avante: How this proud African nation destroyed the oldest colonial empire FEATURE
‘Terrorist’ economy: Washington is prepared to create a new financial disaster for the whole world
‘Terrorist’ economy: Washington is prepared to create a new financial disaster for the whole world FEATURE
‘Israel targets journalists intentionally’: Gaza reporters share their stories with RT
‘Israel targets journalists intentionally’: Gaza reporters share their stories with RT FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Angola Avante: How this proud African nation destroyed the oldest colonial empire
Angola Avante: How this proud African nation destroyed the oldest colonial empire FEATURE
‘Terrorist’ economy: Washington is prepared to create a new financial disaster for the whole world
‘Terrorist’ economy: Washington is prepared to create a new financial disaster for the whole world FEATURE
‘Israel targets journalists intentionally’: Gaza reporters share their stories with RT
‘Israel targets journalists intentionally’: Gaza reporters share their stories with RT FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The Palestine laboratory
0:00
27:48
Gaza-Israel history (Part 2)
0:00
26:25
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies