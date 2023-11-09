icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Israel’s incursion into Gaza — Live Updates
9 Nov, 2023 08:22
HomeWorld News

Apple co-founder hospitalized following suspected stroke – media

However, TMZ claims Steve Wozniak’s condition is far less serious, having been taken to hospital with vertigo
Apple co-founder hospitalized following suspected stroke – media
Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak © AFP / Josh Edelson/AFP

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak has been hospitalized in Mexico City, several news outlets have reported. Local media say the 73-year-old may have suffered a stroke, while other publications suggested that his condition was far less serious.

The famous tech entrepreneur was scheduled to give a speech at a World Business Forum event in the Mexican capital on Wednesday afternoon. However, according to Mexico’s REFORMA media outlet, citing conference sources, his presentation was canceled as Wozniak had to be taken to hospital over a “cerebrovascular accident.

Other Mexican media outlets claimed the American computer scientist had been taken in for an “urgent MRI scan,” and that his condition was stable.

Apple to choose India over China for making its next iPhone – media READ MORE: Apple to choose India over China for making its next iPhone – media

Meanwhile, TMZ media outlet, citing “sources with direct knowledge,” reported that Wozniak did deliver his address, but told his wife soon afterwards that he was “feeling strange.” He then reportedly started exhibiting unspecified symptoms that worried his spouse Janet Hill, who eventually insisted that Wozniak be placed under medical supervision.

According to the US media outlet, the Apple co-founder was undergoing tests, with several members of his team heading to Mexico City to check on his condition.

In 1976, Wozniak, together with the late Steve Jobs, founded the Apple Computer company, which would become a leading developer and manufacturer of personal computers, laptops and other consumer electronics. The firm rose to international fame with its signature iPhone cell phones.

Top stories

RT Features

Nature’s call: Why even 100 million toilets is not enough to overcome India’s age-old practice
Nature’s call: Why even 100 million toilets is not enough to overcome India’s age-old practice FEATURE
The Global South through the ages: How the modern idea was demonstrated in India hundred years ago
The Global South through the ages: How the modern idea was demonstrated in India hundred years ago FEATURE
Land of legends, land of blood: How Gaza became an eternal war zone
Land of legends, land of blood: How Gaza became an eternal war zone FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Nature’s call: Why even 100 million toilets is not enough to overcome India’s age-old practice
Nature’s call: Why even 100 million toilets is not enough to overcome India’s age-old practice FEATURE
The Global South through the ages: How the modern idea was demonstrated in India hundred years ago
The Global South through the ages: How the modern idea was demonstrated in India hundred years ago FEATURE
Land of legends, land of blood: How Gaza became an eternal war zone
Land of legends, land of blood: How Gaza became an eternal war zone FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The cost of medical tourism
0:00
26:46
CrossTalk: Endgame Kiev 
0:00
24:51
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies