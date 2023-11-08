icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Israel’s incursion into Gaza — Live Updates
8 Nov, 2023 22:57
US launches new ‘self-defense’ strike in Syria – Pentagon

The latest bombing run has hit a facility used by “Iran-backed groups,” the US military claims
FILE PHOTO: A pair of F-15C Eagles from the USAF
FILE PHOTO: A pair of F-15C Eagles from the USAF ©  Jason Wells / Loop Images / Universal Images Group via Getty Images

US President Joe Biden has ordered an airstrike against a weapons depot in Syria that is allegedly used by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and affiliated groups, marking Washington’s latest response to drone and rocket attacks on its bases in the region.

Two US F-15 fighter jets carried out the latest airstrike on Wednesday in eastern Syria, the Pentagon said in a statement. It followed strikes in the same region on October 26 against the Iranian-backed militant groups that Washington has blamed for attacks on its bases.

Illegal US outposts in Syria and military bases Iraq have come under attacks at least 38 times since October 17, reflecting rising tensions in the region amid the Israel-Hamas war. Tehran has repeatedly warned that various regional forces won't sit idle and and that “new fronts” will be opened, if Washington continues to support Israel in its bombing of Gaza.

Biden justifies strikes on Syria READ MORE: Biden justifies strikes on Syria

At least 45 US troops have been injured in the drone and rocket attacks. An October 18 attack on the al-Asad air base in Iraq led to the death of a US contractor who died while sheltering in place.

“The United States is fully prepared to take further necessary measures to protect our people and our facilities,” the Pentagon said. “We urge against any escalation.”

US troops have illegally occupied the oil-rich region of northeastern Syria since 2014, ostensibly to fight the Islamic State (IS, formerly known as ISIS). The occupation has continued despite the defeat of the terrorist group by Russian, US, Syrian and Iranian forces in the territories under Damascus’ control.

